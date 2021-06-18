Woman transported to hospital after three-vehicle crash at 80h Street and Pershing Boulevard

Simpson said the trees appeared to have kept the car from rolling over.

Simpson said she parked her car on the west side of the intersection and ran to the Toyota. The woman was belted into her vehicle but was unconscious and was hanging out of the vehicle. Having obtained CPR training as a former childcare worker, Simpson checked the woman’s wrist for a pulse and felt none and then felt the woman’s carotid artery and felt a “super faint” pulse. Another witness called 911 as did other passersby.

A police officer who arrived on scene began performing CPR. Simpson said the woman appeared to be breathing as she was loaded into the ambulance but did not appear to be in good condition.

All three vehicles sustained severe damage but Simpson said the drivers of the pickup and Subaru were observed walking around after the crash. Schroeder confirmed that the woman was the only person transported from the scene.

“It’s amazing considering how hard they hit,” Simpson said. “That lady (the Toyota driver), I don’t know if she is going to survive or not. We can pray for her and hope she does.”

Simpson shared a fortuitous decision she made just prior to the crash.