 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman treated for minor injuries after being struck by pickup in Twin Lakes
View Comments

Woman treated for minor injuries after being struck by pickup in Twin Lakes

{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN LAKES — A woman struck by an oncoming pickup truck was transported with minor injuries to a local hospital Wednesday night, according to village police.

The incident occurred at 7:12 p.m. in the 38100 block of 93rd Street, where the woman exited a vehicle that had stopped and was struck by the westbound truck, according to Sgt. Danny Gavahan of the Twin Lakes Police Department. Gavahan said the woman was with a man and the two reportedly had been arguing at a local bar prior to the incident.

The woman was taken to Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, where she received treatment for injuries that included a broken nose and a cut on the back of her head, he said. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department along with Twin Lakes and Randall fire departments also responded to the call.

“She has very minor injuries,” he said, adding that officers were at the hospital interviewing the woman. “She’s conscious and was speaking with them.”

Gavahan said the truck driver remained on scene and was not injured or impaired. No citations had been issued as of Wednesday and police were looking to speak with the woman’s companion.

The road, where the posted speed limit is 55 mph, was blocked and traffic diverted to enable rescue personnel and authorities to work at the scene  The accident remained under investigation as of Wednesday.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe on Surge in Absentee Voting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert