Woman who died from injuries in crash adored children, cherished family and enjoyed car rides with husband of 70 years

Marilyn Kutzler loved children, spending time with her family and the car rides she and her husband Jack would take to run errands around town.

Celebrating 70 years together in January, the Pleasant Prairie couple enjoyed each other’s company no matter what the two were doing.

In fact, they always had — almost from the day they laid eyes on each other, according to their daughter Margie Burba of Beach Park, Ill. They met at a wedding at Victory Memorial Hospital in Waukegan, Ill., where they served as the respective witnesses for friends who were tying the knot.

“(My dad) said they got along from the moment they went out,” said Burba Tuesday night in an interview with the Kenosha News. “He was on the groom’s side and she was on the bride’s side. And that’s how they met and then, they went out on a first date soon after.”

They knew they were meant for each other, according to Burba. The couple married on Jan. 26, 1952 and had 10 children.

Last ride together

At 11:21 a.m., Saturday, however, the Kutzlers would take their last ride together after a two-car collision claimed the life of Marilyn, who was 89 years of age. She died a day later following the crash that occurred at 38th Street and 120th Avenue.

Steven A. Falls, 41, of Salem Lakes, faces six felony counts in the fatal crash with charges that include hit and run resulting in death; homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle; knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked; hit and run injury; operating while intoxicated causing injury; and failure to install an ignition interlock device, all as a repeat offender. He made his initial court appearance Tuesday.

Marilyn’s 92-year-old husband John, known to many as Jack Kutzler, suffered minor scrapes and bruises. Marilyn’s injuries were much more severe. She suffered multiple broken bones and bleeding around her brain. A Flight For Life helicopter had transported her to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa where she was initially rushed and taken to the intensive care unit. On Sunday, the family said good-bye to the woman they knew as “Momma Kutzler” an hour after signing papers transferring her to hospice.

Enjoyed Cubs, card games

Marilyn Kutzler had been a secretary at Victory Memorial Hospital before retiring in 1995, according to her obituary. She was an avid Cubs fan who enjoyed watching baseball and playing card games, including Hand and Foot, with her husband who she affectionately called “Honey.”

Burba said her mother had “major” health issues that had weakened her, especially over the past few years and it was Jack who took care of her. The two were inseparable.

On Saturday morning, her mother was feeling good. It was sunny and they decided to take a drive to Kwik Trip to buy a gallon of milk.

Because of road construction in the area, Jack told his daughter they had “purposefully” drove on the “non-busy” frontage roads and side roads for their trek. It was the Kutzlers’ routine on any given day of the week when Marilyn felt well enough, if they weren’t visiting their children and grandchildren.

“My mom was feeling pretty good. And, so it was a beautiful day and they decided to do a couple errands,” Burba said.

Adored children

Burba, who relayed her dad’s story, said that while he purchased milk, Marilyn, who “adores children” got out of the car to say “hi” to a little girl and the girl’s father. The Kutzlers also have more than 60 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“You know, she told the dad of the little girl, she goes: `Enjoy every moment of it … because it goes by really fast,’” Burba said. “It was cute. It was just how my mom was.

“Children meant the world to her and just being with my dad every day and going for a drive was important to her,” she said. “That was their freedom. That’s what they did.”

Burba said her father was doing well physically, and was released shortly after doctors examined him at Aurora Medical Center.

“He was able to come and join my mom at Froedtert … and be with her,” Burba said.

Woman of faith, strength, spirit

Burba said her mother was a “wonderful, wonderful lady and a woman of faith.”

She was also a woman of strength and had an unbreakable spirit, something for which Burba will always remember her mother.

Before paramedics transported her mother to the hospital, Burba said that she was “talking and completely conscious when they got to her.”

“She was a very strong lady and she kept up her strength right up until the very end,” she said.