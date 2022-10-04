Woman's Club of Kenosha has reopened to the public, plans open house Saturday

Woman’s Club of Kenosha, 6028 Eighth Ave. has reopened after closing in August for cleaning and repairs.

An open house will be held at the site on Saturday Oct. 8, from 10 to 2 p.m.

The club was founded in 1891 and is affiliated with the General Federation of Woman’s Club, an international organization. The club moved into its current home/club house in February 1923 and continues to maintain it after 100 years. The auditorium addition opened in May 1952 and was built through a fundraising campaign started in 1947.

The club currently offers two rooms in its historic home to rent for showers, memorials and parties and scheduling through August 2023.

To learn more about membership and volunteer opportunities, with daytime and evening meetings available, call 262-652-1731 for more information.