Woman's Club of Kenosha has reopened to the public, plans open house Saturday

Woman’s Club of Kenosha, 6028 Eighth Ave. has reopened after closing in August for cleaning and repairs.
An open house will be held at the site on Saturday Oct. 8, from 10 to 2 p.m.
The club was founded in 1891 and is affiliated with the General Federation of Woman’s Club, an international organization. The club moved into its current home/club house in February 1923 and continues to maintain it after 100 years. The auditorium addition opened in May 1952 and was built through a fundraising campaign started in 1947.
The club currently offers two rooms in its historic home to rent for showers, memorials and parties and scheduling through August 2023.
To learn more about membership and volunteer opportunities, with daytime and evening meetings available, call 262-652-1731 for more information.
People are also reading…
Kenosha homes for big families
5 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $410,000
This like new home just screams ''Come make me yours!'' A beautiful grand entrance and first floor bedroom/office welcome you into the property. The living room has huge windows that overlook the fenced back yard and allow for so much natural light. Open concept living at it's finest. Living room has a gas fireplace. First floor is rounded off with laundry room and half bath. Upstairs you will find all the additional good size bedrooms. Master bedroom is large with 2 walk in closets and bathroom with double sinks. Space for everyone! Basement is stubbed for an additional bath and is just waiting your ideas. Home has dual zone heating. Back yard has fruit trees (pear, peach, apple) Large community space behind home. This home is close to shopping and a quick ride to the freeway! Come see!
5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $389,000
Large executive home in sought after Clublands of Antioch! This 3,200 sq/ft home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and fully finished English basement. Situated on a corner lot that overlooks one of Clublands beautiful Lakes and offers water views from inside the home and you can enjoy the wildlife, a dock and walking path, just steps away. ROOF - 2019, HVAC - 2022, W/H - 2018. Inside, you are greeted with a 2-story entrance and stately staircase as part of the formal living room. All newer wood laminate flooring and 9ft ceilings throughout! Formal dining room with arch details and trey ceiling. Make your way into the kitchen, kitchen eating area and family room. Kitchen features Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet space and beautiful glass backsplash. Breakfast table space and pantry before making your way into the family room with recessed lighting and lots of entertaining space. Main floor also features a 5th bedroom, great for an office/den, and 1st floor laundry room. Upstairs offers so much space! Open loft area, master bedroom suite and 3 additional bedrooms. Master suite has vaulted ceilings, large master bath with separate vanities, huge soaking tub and separate shower. Lots of storage space! Head down to the newly finished English basement! New carpet, wet bar area, drywalled ceilings with recessed lighting, STUNNING full bath and additional bedroom options! Clublands of Antioch is known for their large parks, walking paths, water features and community events! This is a must see!
5 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $827,000
Home prices starting at $476K! Located just steps from the walking trails of Lake Vista park and the shores of Lake Michigan, this lifestyle community gives a new address for exciting architecture and amazing amenities. Versatile floorplan options make it easy to create your dream home. As a homeowner, you get to enjoy the private clubhouse and pool, fitness center, basketball/tennis/pickleball courts which are located steps from your door. In addition, there are pocket parks & green amenities and walking trails throughout this development. With front-facing porches and alley garage entrances, this community maximizes the beauty of its surroundings. Move quickly to pick your dream lot!
7 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $315,000
Make this property your home. Many amazing features: 4 car garage, garden shed, 7 bedrooms, on two parcels totaling 0.64 acres. Inside the house the first floor has 3 bedrooms, large kitchen, dining room, living room, family room, and a cute 3 seasons porch. Upstairs are 4 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs has a brand new sump pump and tile. This space could be finished. Electric has been updated. Plumbing has been updated. The 4 car garage includes a lower pit with steps to do oil changes. Attic above for storage. Garden shed to house all your toys. Enjoy running and playing on the additional lot next door. Come take a look.
5 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $475,000
$5,000 carpet credit!! Beautiful home in a great location! Minutes to shopping, restaurants, interstate access and more!! Located in the back of a cul de sac and adjacent to a lovely pond this home offers peace while being in the middle of everything. With 4 bedrooms upstairs and another bedroom on the first floor this home offers all the space you need and more. The first floor bedroom could easily be used as an office or play area! Gorgeous hardwood floors and 9' ceilings throughout the main level add to the elegance of this home. The kitchen opens to the family room which provides that open feeling without all the noise! Kitchen features granite countertops, 42" tall oak cabinets, and SS appliances. Master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and beautiful master bathroom with granite countertops, separate soaker tub and tiled shower. Upstairs laundry in the nicely updated full hall bathroom. Call for your private showing today! New water heater 2022 and new A/C 2022!!
5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $240,000
Spacious 5 bedroom raised ranch in a quiet residential neighborhood. Three of the bedrooms are on the upper level and two more are below. There are full bathrooms on each level. The upper level features a family room, separate dining room, living room and eat-in kitchen. Lots of storage and a large backyard. Convenient to shopping , metra station, lake Michigan and much more. You can't go wrong with this one!
5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $359,000
Plenty of room for everyone in this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located in desirable Montgomery Lake Highlands East! Appx 3000 ft of living space with main floor cathedral ceiling, open concept, gas fireplace, breakfast bar, large laundry room with cabinets and closet and patio doors off the dining room to 2 tier deck.. Main floor has Bedroom suite with a huge bathroom that includes a hot tub, shower and dual sinks, an additional bedroom and full bath. The lower level has 3 more bedrooms, full bath, family room, built in bar, play or exercise area and huge storage room. Truly a one of a kind home. Sq ft and room sizes are estimate.. Buyer to verify.
5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $424,400
If your looking for country living with a lot of space," Stop the car." Attention all car enthusiasts, contractors, landscapers or someone that has tons of toys !!. This 6 car + garage is for you! The house has 5 bedroom and 3 full baths. Drive up on the circular drive and you will view the full length front porch. Front entrance opens to a dramatic spacious foyer that leads to the remodeled kitchen. You will enjoy entertaining the whole family with the full size Island. Kitchen also includes oversized stainless steel appliances and granite tops. The breakfast area looks out patio doors to beautiful backyard and outside deck. The family room, is opened to kitchen and has a wood burning fire place that's built with stone finishes. Spacious (22x22) Master suite was newly added (2015) to main level, with walk in closet and amazing master bath. Main level also incudes living room dining room combo, and 2 more bedrooms. Open stair case leads to 2nd level and features 2 large bedrooms and a full bath. Improvements: (2018) New roof and siding. (2022) New side drive and circular drive paved ( room for 15+ cars)! A/C unit 1 month new. (2015) New Garage built and dimensions are 32'x38', Insulated with R-30, heated , 12' ceilings and storage loft above. Fully dedicated electrical panel. All this on almost an acre of land. To much to list. Must see!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Franklin - $749,900
Nearly new & completely gorgeous 5 BR, 4.5 BA in desirable Franklin location. Sun kissed main is open, expansive, and full of thoughtfully planned spaces- perfect mudroom (w/ work space & drop center), walls of windows (overlooking neighboring farm, lending a legit farmhouse chic feel), formal DR connected to kit. via butler's pantry, study, half bath. Spectacular kitchen with huge quartz island is open to vaulted sun room. Fabulous finished LL with theater room, bedroom, full bath, rec room, plenty of light, 9 ft ceilings. Upstairs you find 4 BR, 3 full baths. 2020 Parade of Homes builder's model, filled with designer lighting, upgrades, GE Profile appl, high end window treatments, custom blinds, and more. Carefully curated, this stylish house immediately calls you home.
5 Bedroom Home in Franklin - $485,000
Room for the family 5 bedroom 3 full baths open concept split ranch offers the cathedral ceiling, skylights, gas FP, 6 panel doors. Update kitchen new cabinets, granite countertops, SS Appliances and new flooring. 1st floor laundry room, private master bath with jetted tub & 2 walk-in closets. Partial exposed lower level with full size windows offers den/office, 2 very nice size bedrooms and large closets, family room and a full bath. Plus a generous size for storage room. 2.5 car att'd garage w/additional parking space on side of garage. 21'x19' patio for summer fun or relaxation overlooking large tree lines yard and raised garden bed.
5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $225,500
Spacious 5 bedroom raised ranch in a quiet residential neighborhood. Three of the bedrooms are on the upper level and two more are below. There are full bathrooms on each level. The upper level features a family room, separate dining room, living room and eat-in kitchen. Lots of storage and a large backyard. Convenient to shopping , metra station, lake Michigan and much more. You can't go wrong with this one!
5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $900,000
Come have a seat on your own private spot and dip your toes... This fabulous Tudor home situated on beautiful Lake Michigan is ready and waiting for its next owner. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the house offers an inviting and warm look to this updated contemporary home. So much room to roam and entertain guests in this 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home. Quartz counters in kitchen and baths are accessorized with high end Grohe plumbing fixtures. All new black European windows allows for lots of natural light and spectacular views. Enjoy your morning sunrises on the new Brazilian wood deck. New Stucco has been applied to home and has a new A/C unit. All room sizes should be verified by buyer.
5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $599,000
Breathtaking executive ranch home on almost 1.5 acres of land! You will love the high ceilings and custom top-of-the-line finishes throughout. This house is an entertainer's dream with a massive dining room, open concept floor plan, finished walkout basement with a full high-end kitchen, rec room, full bathroom, and 2 bedrooms. The first floor has elevated ceilings and a ton of natural light. Custom eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, double ovens, cherry cabinets & all high-end stainless steel appliances. A comfortable family room has wood floors and an inviting fireplace. The luxurious master suite offers a well-appointed master bathroom, lots of closet space, and a peaceful view of the backyard. The other bedrooms on the first floor are large and share a Jack & Jill bathroom. Huge deck off the back of the house and an impressive paver patio with a built-in firepit. 3 car garage and a long driveway. This home is a true must-see!! A preferred lender offers a reduced interest rate for this listing
5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $249,900
PROPOSED NEW CONSTRUCTION BY REPUTABLE BUILDER HAMMOCK CONSTRUCTION - Can't find what you are looking for out there? Why not consider building? This Raised Ranch offers 5 Bedrooms, and 2 Full Baths, PLUS a 2 Car Garage!! Living Room highlighted by Vaulted Ceilings, and Gleaming Luxury Vinyl Floors throughout (Carpet Choice also available and is standard in Bedrooms, Hallway, and Family Rm) Open Atmosphere to Gourmet Kitchen with Convenient Breakfast Bar~ includes Trendy Fixtures, Granite Countertops, Solid Wood Doors on Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Sink, Ceramic Backsplash and Stainless Steel Appliances all included!! Master On-Suite with Private Luxurious Shared Master Bath, and Walk-In Closet! 4 More Bedrooms and a Family Room too! Plus all Baths include Towel Bars already!) - plenty of room for the Large Family!! Beautiful White Trim Package with Raised 6 Panel Doors (Oak also available). Laundry Room Features Washer & Dryer hookup with Fiberglass Laundry Tub! Spacious Backyard and comes with 8x6 Wood Deck with Stairs!! Still time to Pick your own Color scheme!! Craftsman 2x6 Construction with House Wrap. R-25 Insulation on Walls, and R49 in the Ceilings/Attic!! Maintenance Free Vinyl Siding too! Vinyl Thermopane Low E Windows & Patio Door! Asphalt Driveway, Concrete Stoop & Sidewalk to Drive, and Grade/Grass Seed Planted! Furnace is 90% Efficient as well as Hot Water Heater! Upgraded Light Fixtures throughout! Architectural 30 Year Shingled Roof along with Aluminum Soffit & Fascia and Aluminum Gutters & Downspouts!! Electronic Garage Door Opener! One Year Builder Warranty also included! Plus we have other Lots to choose from! Contact Listing Agent for Details! Too many inclusions to list!! See Builder Spec Sheet Attached! Comes with the land too for this price!! You can't beat this deal!! Why buy old when you can have EVERYTHING NEW NEW NEW!!! You won't have to do anything to your home for years to come, so pack your bags!! Approximately 5 Months from Contract Signing to Occupancy and Maybe Sooner!
5 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $649,900
Exceptional executive custom home tucked away on private 1.25 acre cul-de-sac. A must see with recently upgraded millwork including coffered ceilings, wainscotting & shiplap detail plus modern baths, hardwood & crown detail. Prestigious Wadsworth Woods falls within the top rated school district. 1st floor master suite plus additional 2nd floor master. Heated 4 car side load garage. 4.1 baths.New custom concrete circular expanded driveway. Full Walk-out finished lower level adds lots of living space and great nanny or in-law living quarters! 2 fireplaces - Family room, detailed beverage service area & must see walk-in pantry.* see detailed floorplans & aerial in photos! Breathtaking outdoor backyard for our nature lover includes private screened gazebo, professionally nurtured landscaping and large decking. Move in ready for today's modern buyer. Minutes to Rt 41, IL294, shopping/golf/beaches/popular dining at the Shanty.
5 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $348,000
Incredible towering brick 2976 sqft 2 story that boasts 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bath and 3 car attached garage. Enter into a inviting foyer instantly feel like home!! Large formal living room with 3 large windows for plenty of sunlight, cove molding and attractive hardwood floor. Good size formal dining room with another 2 large windows, cove molding and hardwood floor great for entertaining. Huge eat in kitchen with updated counters, glass tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. 1st floor full bath and laundry room. Large first floor bedroom with double closets. Great family room with cove molding and a wood burning brick fireplace for cozy winter nights. Hardwood floor throughout first floor except the first floor bedroom. Up to extra large master suite with incredible walk in closet and master on suite bathroom. 3 additional great size bedrooms and another full bath completes 2nd floor. Down from kitchen to large finished basement with walk in cedar closet, half bath, work/utility room, a wall of closets for extra storage and a bonus room currently used as a golf driving range. Out through sliding glass door to a large wood deck to sit and enjoy the beautiful professionally landscaped backyard with in ground sprinkler system. Newer central air for comfortable summers only 3yrs old. Whole house fan so you don't have to use the A/C as often. Close to Greenwood elementary, Renown Glen Flora country club and golf course, Bowen Park and our Beautiful lake front!!! Let all the love and care given this home be transferred to you.
6 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $184,900
SPACIOUS AND UNIQUE, THIS HOME HAS ROOM FOR ALL!! IN-LAW ARRANGEMENT UPSTAIRS SO YOU CAN BE TOGETHER YET SEPARATE. THE FIRST FLOOR HAS 3 TANDEM BEDROOMS, OR CAN BE CHANGED BACK TO A 2 BEDROOMS, AND A LIVING ROOM, SO BRING YOUR IMAGINATION AND CHECK IT OUT! THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD AS-IS.
5 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $739,000
Fabulous Custom Home w/all the Bells and Whistles on 2.92 Gorgeous acres! GURNEE SCHOOLS! STUNNING!!!! Over 4500 sq ft. PLUS Full finished basement & 3 car attached garage! Two New A/C units in 2022!!! Dramatic Entry with Lovely staircase, Oak floors-Open to front living room and elegant formal dining room. Grand Great Room/Family room with Volume ceilings, romantic fireplace, built in entertainment center and OPEN floor plan to Elaborate Kitchen complete with Breakfast counter, island, skylights & all appliances, Corian counters, Huge walk in pantry. All adjacent to breakfast nook and 1st floor laundry. FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE AND BATH!!! Nothing is forgotten in this Large family home! (5 bedrooms total plus office and den! 6.1 Baths total) First floor office w/built in desk and guest room w/private bath. 3 More generous sized bedrooms upstairs +den/playroom. INCREDIBLE SUN FILLED FLORIDA ROOM off the kitchen has terrific views of the landscaped Grounds!!!! Finished Basement is HUGE with built in bar-Huge rec room, full bath AND plenty of storage!!! Backyard is Ready for Enjoying... Complete with patio/deck/gazebo and land to roam!!! No HOA with the lovely home! Call for appt!! You will be impressed!!!! MOTIVATED SELLER!!