Woman's Club of Kenosha Library Park annual holiday gift fair set for Nov. 6
Woman's Club of Kenosha Library Park annual holiday gift fair set for Nov. 6

The Woman's Club of Kenosha Library Park annual holiday gift fair and bake sale will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the club at 6028 Eighth Ave. The event wasn't held last year due to the pandemic. It supports the crafters of the community.

The bake sale will feature snack sized holiday cookies and treats. A raffle and lunch will also be available.

Proceeds from the event will support the Woman's Club of Kenosha scholarship and community programs. For more information, contact Kathy Rudy Herr at 262-496-7734.

