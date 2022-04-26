 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Women and Children's Horizons 2022 "Strike Out Abuse' Bowl-a-thon set

  • Comments

Women and Children's Horizons will host the 2022 "Strike Out Abuse" Bowl-a-thon on Saturday, May 7, at the Guttormsen Recreation Center.

The format is six-person teams, 9-pin tap. Team registration is $50, and each bowler is asked to raise $75. Funds raised go to Woman and Children's Horizons in Kenosha.

The registration includes three games of bowling, shoe rental, soft drinks and food.

Teams must pre-register by April 29. Visit wchkenohsa.org/bowl-a-thon for complete info. or contact Lori Hanson at 262-656-3500/ lhanson@wchkenosha.org.

Sponsorship opportunities are available and silent auction items are being accepted.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

A purr-fect match: UK woman marries cat to prove point to landlords

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert