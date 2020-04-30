Women and Children's Horizons adapting shelter to reopen during pandemic

The Women and Children’s Horizons emergency shelter in Kenosha is temporarily closed as the agency adapts to providing services during a pandemic.
When the COVID-19 crisis began in March the shelter, which is open to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, was filled with women and families. “In the beginning we had all of the clients that were there stay, even if it put them past the 30 day mark,” the normal stay limit at the emergency shelter, said Diana Newton, executive director of the agency.
The agency was then able to find housing for everyone staying at the shelter through Women and Children’s rapid rehousing program, which provides rental assistance for up to two years in 14 apartment units. That housing program, which is specifically for people escaping domestic violence, is now full.
But the shelter is empty, Newton said, as the agency works to adapt the environment to life during a pandemic.
“We are cleaning and gathering masks and cleaning supplies,” she said last week. “Within two weeks we will take new clients. We’re adapting the shelter to create safe zones where we can keep people safely apart.”
On April 23, staff including Shelter Manager Ashlee Zubek were cleaning and disinfecting the rooms and working to mark six-foot distance measures throughout the shelter.
Zubek said the shelter has been empty for about two weeks as the agency worked on a plan that could make group living in a shelter situation safe during the pandemic.
Although she said the agency wasn’t required to shut the clinic during the Safer-at-Home order, agency leadership felt it was the best plan for clients. “We don’t want to take people in to what could be a dangerous situation because we are here to keep people safe, and that means keeping them safe in more than one way,” she said.
As part of the plan for reopening, Zubek said, they are shifting the way they use rooms in the shelter, which can house up to 30 people.
Once it reopens, there will be schedules for using common rooms with cleaning between use and the agency will no longer have clients share rooms. “Only family members will be able to stay together,” Zubek said.
Meanwhile, Newton said, the work of the agency is continuing.
Newton said the agency’s 24-hour emergency line is open and taking calls. Counselors and advocates are working with victims of domestic violence remotely. “We are still doing safety planning with people,” she said. The agency’s therapist is continuing to see clients through a secure video link.
Call volume down; many factors likely
Newton said the agency’s call volume is down.
When the emergency shelter at home orders began around the United States in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people who work with domestic violence victims -- from advocates to law enforcement to prosecutors -- believed people being forced to shelter at home would increase incidents of domestic violence.
“I was in that camp,” said District Attorney Michael Graveley, who said he thought his office would see an increase in domestic violence cases during the shutdown. That doesn’t appear to have happened.
While domestic violence arrests are making up a larger percentage of those people arrested and taken into custody in Kenosha County, law enforcement said it does not appear that the number of domestic violence arrests are up, but that the number of other types of arrests are down during the pandemic. Graveley said prosecutions for domestic violence cases have remained steady.
Newton said for domestic violence victims, trying to leave an abusive situation in the current climate may be difficult. People who are at home with an abuser may have even more limited contact with friends, coworkers or family who could offer support and help them leave home. They may not want to leave home for a shelter situation in fear of the virus. Or they may feel unable to make a move because of job loss during the pandemic.
“We know that economics for our clients is huge. A lot of our clients say the reason they can’t leave is because they can’t afford to,” Newton said. That may be even more true now as Wisconsin and the nation see record levels of people reporting they are unemployed.
Local law enforcement is continuing to respond to domestic violence calls and to make arrests. Graveley said his office is continuing to prosecute those cases as usual.
“Nothing has changed from the DA’s offices,” he said. “Those cases are turned over very quickly. We have a paralegal who is a specialist in domestic violence and those cases are charged very quickly in this office.”
While call rates are down now, Zubek said, she Newton said her agency has contingency plans in place to house victims in hotel rooms if the shelter is unavailable, but Zubek said there have not been any calls for emergency shelter during the closing.
Preparations, finding supplies
To prepare for taking in new clients during the Safer-at-Home order, she said, Women and Children’s is asking the public for donations of cleaning supplies and safety equipment, including cloth masks, gloves, safety glasses.
Zubek said the agency has had a hard time finding supplies, especially cleaning supplies for the shelter.
Newton said she also wants people to know that the agency is still open and offering help. “We are still here,” she said. “It might be in a different format, but we are here.”
You can help
Women and Children’s Horizons help line is available at 800-853-3503.
Donations Needed: Women and Children’s Horizons is seeking donations of cleaning and safety supplies including: cloth masks - including homemade cloth masks - safety eyewear, thermometers, air sanitizer, surface sanitizer spray, disinfecting wipes, hand towels, hand soap, antibacterial hand sanitizer and gloves.
To make a donation, email shelter manager Ashlee Zubek at ashleez@wchkenosha.org to arrange a drop off. Or call Diana Newton at 262-656-3500 ext. 110.
