Women and Children's Horizons adapting shelter to reopen during pandemic

Zubek said the shelter has been empty for about two weeks as the agency worked on a plan that could make group living in a shelter situation safe during the pandemic.

Although she said the agency wasn’t required to shut the clinic during the Safer-at-Home order, agency leadership felt it was the best plan for clients. “We don’t want to take people in to what could be a dangerous situation because we are here to keep people safe, and that means keeping them safe in more than one way,” she said.

As part of the plan for reopening, Zubek said, they are shifting the way they use rooms in the shelter, which can house up to 30 people.

Once it reopens, there will be schedules for using common rooms with cleaning between use and the agency will no longer have clients share rooms. “Only family members will be able to stay together,” Zubek said.

Meanwhile, Newton said, the work of the agency is continuing.

Newton said the agency’s 24-hour emergency line is open and taking calls. Counselors and advocates are working with victims of domestic violence remotely. “We are still doing safety planning with people,” she said. The agency’s therapist is continuing to see clients through a secure video link.