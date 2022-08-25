Women and Children's Horizons hires family law attorney to lead its operations

The Board of Directors of Women and Children’s Horizons has hired Jennifer Paine as its next executive director.

Paine, a family law attorney from Canton, Mich., has a background in domestic violence and sexual assault advocacy and non-profit leadership, according to a news release earlier this month announcing her hire.

Officials of the organization said Paine is committed to raising awareness about the pervasive domestic violence and sexual assault in communities and advocating for survivors.

In addition to her law practice, Pinnacle Family Law, she served on the Board of Directors of Surviving to Thrive and as counsel for The Enough Initiative, a Michigan domestic violence organization that focuses on prevention and recovery through education.

“In the few weeks Jennifer has been with WCH she has met with many of our community partners and looks forward to a close collaborative relationship that will most effectively serve our clients and community,” said Joe Riesselmann, the organization's president.

Paine took over for Byron Wright who had served as interim director since October of 2021.

“Byron stepped in to provide crucial leadership to WCH during a transition in executive directors. We are so thankful to Bryon for coming out of retirement to once again provide critical social services to our community,” said Past President Clara-Lin Tappa.

Wright was the executive director of Kenosha Human Development Services before his retirement in 2017.

Women and Children's Horizons was established in 1976 and operates the oldest incorporated domestic violence shelter in Wisconsin. It provides support, advocacy, education, training and healing for victims of sexual and domestic violence/abuse, their families and the community.