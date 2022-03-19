Women and Children's Horizons in Kenosha hosting fundraising online auction

Women and Children's Horizons in Kenosha is holding an online auction in lieu of its annual in-person Mardi Gras event.
Over 70 items are available to be bid on through March 27. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Auction items are accepted.
Additionally, fundraising 50-50 raffle tickets are available at the Women's and Children's Horizons administration office, 2525 63rd St., or at Nifty Thrifty Resale 4200 39th Ave.
Contact Lori Hanson 262-656-3500 or email lhanson@wchkenosha.org.
WATCH NOW AND IN PHOTOS: Hawthorn Hollow holds annual maple syrup class
HAWTHORN HOLLOW MAPLE SYRUP
HAWTHORN HOLLOW MAPLE SYRUP
HAWTHORN HOLLOW MAPLE SYRUP
HAWTHORN HOLLOW MAPLE SYRUP
HAWTHORN HOLLOW MAPLE SYRUP
HAWTHORN HOLLOW MAPLE SYRUP
HAWTHORN HOLLOW MAPLE SYRUP
HAWTHORN HOLLOW MAPLE SYRUP
HAWTHORN HOLLOW MAPLE SYRUP
HAWTHORN HOLLOW MAPLE SYRUP
HAWTHORN HOLLOW MAPLE SYRUP
HAWTHORN HOLLOW MAPLE SYRUP
Maple Syrup Class at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary in Somers on March 5, 2022
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.