Women and Children's Horizons in Kenosha hosting fundraising online auction

  • Comments

Women and Children's Horizons in Kenosha is holding an online auction in lieu of its annual in-person Mardi Gras event.

Over 70 items are available to be bid on through March 27. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Auction items are accepted.

Additionally, fundraising 50-50 raffle tickets are available at the Women's and Children's Horizons administration office, 2525 63rd St., or at Nifty Thrifty Resale 4200 39th Ave.

Visit http://wchkenosha.org/mardi-gras for more information.

Contact Lori Hanson 262-656-3500 or email lhanson@wchkenosha.org.

