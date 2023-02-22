Grab your beads and masks: The Women and Children’s Horizons annual Mardi Gras Gala is back in-person for another year of Cajun-American food, costumes, games and fun Saturday night.

The event, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, 2401 69th St., is reservation-only, but there is still time to save a seat. Reservations, which must be made by Wednesday, can be made at wchkenosha.org/events. Single reservations are $80, and tables of eight are $625.

Sponsorships are still available. To learn more about sponsorship prices, visit wchkenosha.org/events and click the “click here to register online” link.

The event, which has been held for decades, features a silent auction, which is available both in-person and online. The online auction can be found by clicking the “click here to visit auction” link at wchkenosha.org/events. Bidding for both in-person and online ends at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Raffle tickets for the 50-50 raffle at the event are also on sale at the Women and Children’s Horizons administrative office, located at 2525 63rd St., or Nifty Thrifty Resale, located at 4200 39th Ave, until Thursday. Tickets are three for $10 and can be bought at the gala. Half of the winnings go to the winner, and half go to Women and Children’s Horizons. Winner will be drawn at 10 p.m. Saturday, and does not need to be present to win. Current payout is $700.

Costumes and Mardi Gras attire, such as beads and masks are encouraged. Lori Hanson, marketing and development manager for the organization, said there will be masks and beads available at the event.

“There will be a costume contest,” she said.

Women and Children’s Horizon Executive Director Jennifer Paine said the event is important to support because it is one of the ways the agency raises money to support its services.

“It’s also an opportunity for outreach and education,” Paine said. “We would love to see as many people who are willing to come.”

Women and Children’s Horizons is a non-profit agency that provides support for victims of domestic abuse and assault. According to its website, “The mission of Women and Children’s Horizons is to provide support, shelter, education, training and healing services to victims of sexual and domestic abuse, their families and the community.”

It was established in 1976 and is the oldest incorporated shelter in Wisconsin.

For more information on the support services offered, visit wchkenosha.org