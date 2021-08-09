Women charged with felony retail theft after witness pursues their vehicle on I-94

Three women from the Madison area were charged with felony retail theft Monday, their arrests coming after a passerby followed them onto Interstate 94 — alerting police to their location — after they fled a store.

Terriana Bell, 17, Shantel Bell, 34, and Sequoia Moore, 32, were each charged with felony retail theft Monday.

According to the criminal complaint and to Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana, a man who had been outside Dick’s Sporting Goods, 9899 76th St., saw the three women run from the store carrying clothing while store employees followed them.

The man called 911 then followed the women as they got into a Ford Expedition with no license plates, following behind as they drove onto I-94 headed north. The man kept the 911 dispatcher informed of the location of the Expedition until a Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled the SUV over on the Interstate near Highway G in Racine County.

A Pleasant Prairie officer arrived at the traffic stop to speak to the women, who admitted having been at Dick’s. Asked what they had been doing there, according to the complaint, Moore said “stealing, but you already knew that.”