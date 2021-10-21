Women of Kenosha High School Class of 1940 meet for reunion again

This year, many in-person events have been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic, but others go on.

One of those is the Kenosha High School Class of 1940 reunion.

In 1940, there were 673 Kenosha High School graduates. With only a handful left today, organizers felt it was more important than ever to offer a class reunion opportunity.

On Tuesday, two of the last members of the Class of 1940 met for their 81st class reunion. Nell (Kloet) Bosman and Marie (Pfeiffer) Goff got together at the Mount Pleasant home of Bosman’s daughter, Ginny DeYong.

Also in attendance were Bosman’s daughter, Barb Petersen, Goff’s daughter, Kristie Sargent, reunion organizer Lee Arneson and Randy Vaccaro, president of the Bradford High School Alumni Association.

Bosman and Goff are two of the remaining Class of 1940 members. Unable to attend were fellow classmates Emil Tenuta and Betty Speaker.

Classmate Charles Heide, who attended the fall 2020 reunion, passed away in May of this year.

As with other graduating classes, the Class of 1940 has had annual gatherings and even bi-annual gatherings throughout its history. For years, luncheon class reunions were held in May and October at a local restaurant.