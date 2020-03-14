Women's History Month at the Kenosha History Center

March is Women’s History Month and the Kenosha History Center is highlighting women in American history.

Each Sunday in March, the Kenosha News is sharing photos of artifacts on display at the center.

All artifacts come from the Dovie Horvitz Women’s Collection, donated to the Kenosha County Historical Society by Dovie Horvitz. The curated collection of items represents the public and private lives of ordinary women from 1850 to 1950, and will be on display through 2020.

1: Leg Silque liquid stockings, c. 1940s.Stockings makeup with directions on the back of the bottle. During World War II, both nylon and silk were dedicated to war production. Liquid stockings would be applied to simulate the color, while a line made with an eyebrow pencil would look like a seam on the back of the leg.

2: Black Lucite purse with a cylindrical body, c. 1950-1959.Black Lucite purse with a cylindrical body and a raised, transparent lid carved with squares and rectangles. It has a clear Lucite handle, a black Lucite snap-on closure and four round feet. Lucite is the brand name for the polyacrylic material Dupont patented in 1931. It was popular with fashion designers because it could be easily molded and sculpted, enabling them to make purses in unusual and fun shapes.

