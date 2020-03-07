Women's History Month at the Kenosha History Center

March is Women’s History Month and the Kenosha History Center is highlighting women in American history.
Each Sunday in March, the Kenosha News is sharing photos of artifacts on display at the center.
All artifacts come from the Dovie Horvitz Women’s Collection, donated to the Kenosha County Historical Society by Dovie Horvitz. The curated collection of items represents the public and private lives of ordinary women from 1850 to 1950, and will be on display through 2020.
1: Duart Permanent Wave Machine, c. 1935.
Includes a dial timer from 0 to 15 and a clock on/off switch. Text reads, “Standard cat. No 14, Imperial, Serial #4929, 110 Volts ACDC, 15 amps. Duart Mfg. Co Litd., San Francisco, Chicago, New York.”
2: Tweaker poster advertisement, c. 1923.
Tweaker poster advertisement on white 18” x 12” cardboard poster with a photo of a woman with bobbed hair, dressed in a lavender robe, and seated at her dresser as she uses the Tweaker on her legs.
3: Lucky Heart Company’s agent’s catalog and beauty book, c. 1935.
Lucky Heart Company’s agent’s catalog & beauty book of hair and body products for African-Americans, mostly products to lighten skin. “Magic Brite, one-minute Skin Lightener, brightens skin right now... Girls with the lightest, brightest skins get the pick of the men. You can increase your popularity with this... Be admired and envied by everyone because of your light, bright beauty.” Also includes instructions for straightening hair. The company was still in business as of 2010.
4: Glamour-graph by Ern Westmore, c. 1950-1955.
Charles Antell “Glamour-graph by Ern Westmore.” Includes “1 set Hollywood Eyebrow Outlines, 1 set Hollywood Lip Outlines.” The outlines are made of pink plastic and are in the original pink envelope.
5: Evening in Paris five-piece perfume box set, c. 1950-1959.
An Evening in Paris five piece boxed gift set. It comes in a cardboard box, with the lid covered with silver embossed foil with a cobalt blue tassel, and the sides and bottom covered with cobalt blue foil.
6: Bum pad, c. 1877.
Fabric stuffed bum pad with three metal rings across the back, and a brown cloth band made of calico along the top extends long enough to tie into a belt. By the mid-1870s fashion had begun to change from the “shelf” across the back to a smooth slope. To achieve this new look, women no longer needed a “full bustle” and just wore a small pad.
7: Sanitary hair straightener.
Relcom sanitary hair straightener with a dark yellow Bakelite handle in its original white box with blue print. The box reads, “Easily cleaned” and “Non-inflammable.”
8: Cap gun garter.
Ris-Gay gun garter on original card. One risque red satin and black lace garter with an attached black plastic holster and silver metal engraved cap gun that shoots caps.
Anderson Arts Center debuts $4.3M renovation Sunday
The Anderson Arts Center is often — and rightfully — called a jewel of the Kenosha community. Now, that jewel has been polished and is ready for her public unveiling.
The arts center reopens to the public Sunday after a $4.3 million renovation project. Hare are some images of the completed renovation. See more Sunday's Kenosha News.