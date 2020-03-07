Women's History Month at the Kenosha History Center

March is Women’s History Month and the Kenosha History Center is highlighting women in American history.

Each Sunday in March, the Kenosha News is sharing photos of artifacts on display at the center.

All artifacts come from the Dovie Horvitz Women’s Collection, donated to the Kenosha County Historical Society by Dovie Horvitz. The curated collection of items represents the public and private lives of ordinary women from 1850 to 1950, and will be on display through 2020.

1: Duart Permanent Wave Machine, c. 1935.

Includes a dial timer from 0 to 15 and a clock on/off switch. Text reads, “Standard cat. No 14, Imperial, Serial #4929, 110 Volts ACDC, 15 amps. Duart Mfg. Co Litd., San Francisco, Chicago, New York.”

2: Tweaker poster advertisement, c. 1923.

Tweaker poster advertisement on white 18” x 12” cardboard poster with a photo of a woman with bobbed hair, dressed in a lavender robe, and seated at her dresser as she uses the Tweaker on her legs.

3: Lucky Heart Company’s agent’s catalog and beauty book, c. 1935.