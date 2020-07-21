Work begins on Gateway's Lincoln Building conversion to nurse training facility

The Gateway Technical College District Board has approved bids for the first of three stages of renovations for the Racine campus.
The Lincoln Building is set to be completely gutted and remodeled to be turned into a training center for the nursing program, and plans call for the center to open in 2022. The entire project, Senior Vice President of Operations Bill Whyte said, is estimated to cost $7 million, with the first phase borrowing about $1.5 million.
“We think we can probably substantially increase our nursing program by opening a nursing operation in Racine,” Whyte said.
The Lincoln Building is currently office space and an employee health facility. Whyte said that the first phase of renovations are being done on other buildings to accommodate relocations from the Lincoln building.
The dean of the Racine Campus and her associates also have office space in the Lincoln Building that will be moved to the first floor of the campus’ Lake Building.
Once everything is moved out of the Lincoln Building, Whyte said the second phase will be able to begin this fall, which is building out the exterior of the Lincoln Building to move the staircases, elevators and utilities on the east and west sides of building.
The center will then be cleared out so the entire building can be renovated into the learning center, which Whyte said would include a nursing skills lab, classrooms, human patient simulators and nursing faculty offices. Whyte said the center should be open and offering courses in the Fall 2022.
“It will be a great asset to the City of Racine, because it will provide Racine residents that live close by an opportunity to get an associate degree in nursing, which by the way, from a nursing perspective, they take the same exams as a bachelor’s degree nurse takes in order to be certified as a nurse,” Whyte said.
“We’re really proud of the program that we offer,” Whyte said. “It’s a very high-quality program.”
Whyte said that the Lincoln Building was not being used to its full potential. He noted that in an educational institution “your best space needs to be the instructional space, not your offices.”
