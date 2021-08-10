Work group discusses formation of Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood non-profit organization, board

Ford led discussions during the virtual meeting facilitated with consultant Julie Huls, of the Waymaker Group. The Waymaker Group specializes in transformative economic development and has also advised the city in connection with the project.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The workgroup has been meeting for the last few months, but has yet to form an official board of directors. The group expects to tackle board creation and possible expansion with additional business representation, but with emphasis on including representation coming from the community surrounding the proposed development.

The neighborhoods around the site are: Lincoln, Columbus, McKinley, Wilson, Roosevelt and Uptown. Uptown also plays a key role with the former Brown National Bank, where two community informational sessions on the project have already been held. A third session is planned for next month.

The building has been described as the launching pad for the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, as it is also expected to become the site of an “emerging leaders” academy, that is envisioned to fuel a new generation of entrepreneurs for the innovation center, according to Ford.

“These are the entrepreneurs and leaders that are going to keep our community growing and thriving,” said Ford. “Very excited about that.”