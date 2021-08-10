Work group discusses formation of Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood non-profit organization, board

A workgroup has begun the task of creating the leadership structure and non-profit organization that will partner with the city to bring a proposed $1 billion innovation center and neighborhood revitalization development to fruition.
The workgroup met Monday to discuss and define strategies for the forming Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood project’s future non-profit organization and expanding what is initially to be a five-member board to as many as nine members in the future.
Plans for the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood include a $19.5 million innovation center on 107 acres of what was once the site of the Chrysler Engine Plant. The proposal is focused on transforming the former blighted property east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th Streets into a hub for innovation. While the innovation center would anchor the site, at the heart of the project is the need to incorporate and modernize the surrounding neighborhoods that bolster it. The property, which has undergone environmental remediation in order to facilitate its development, has been dormant for more than a decade.
Local news matters. There’s no better way to keep up on the latest in local news coverage than with a digital subscription to the Kenosha News…
Comprising the workgroup are: University of Wisconsin-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford; Jockey International President and COO Mark Fedyk; Art Harrington, a Kenosha native and attorney-shareholder at Godfrey & Kahn; Tim Casey, City of Kenosha development director; and Tim Mahone, president and founder of Mahone Strategies, a local public affairs and communications firm. Mahone could not attend the meeting.
Ford led discussions during the virtual meeting facilitated with consultant Julie Huls, of the Waymaker Group. The Waymaker Group specializes in transformative economic development and has also advised the city in connection with the project.
The workgroup has been meeting for the last few months, but has yet to form an official board of directors. The group expects to tackle board creation and possible expansion with additional business representation, but with emphasis on including representation coming from the community surrounding the proposed development.
The neighborhoods around the site are: Lincoln, Columbus, McKinley, Wilson, Roosevelt and Uptown. Uptown also plays a key role with the former Brown National Bank, where two community informational sessions on the project have already been held. A third session is planned for next month.
The building has been described as the launching pad for the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, as it is also expected to become the site of an “emerging leaders” academy, that is envisioned to fuel a new generation of entrepreneurs for the innovation center, according to Ford.
“These are the entrepreneurs and leaders that are going to keep our community growing and thriving,” said Ford. “Very excited about that.”
The group will also look to review defining the roles and responsibilities of the non-profit organization board and its working relationship with the city by way of a memorandum of understanding. The group would review topics over an eight-week period beginning next month meeting for 45 minutes to an hour via teleconference.
Harrington said he believes that key issues in the memorandum must be defined and that the process should be public.
“Whatever we do, this is going to have to be a very public document with a lot of public input,” he said adding that it not only has input from administration but the City Council and the public.
Fedyk recommended that the group work within a tight deadline that would enable it to progress.
“Let’s not give ourselves too much time,” he said.