Work pending on Bain Station Road

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A construction project is in the works on Bain Station Road in the village of Pleasant Prairie.
The Village Board this week approved a relocation order for the purpose of acquiring a right-of-way to allow the construction of a by-pass lane at 85th Avenue.
Village Engineer Matt Fineour said parts of the road are being repaved as part of the annual paving program. The by-pass lane previously was included in the project plans.
Funds for the project will be taken out of the Bain Station Road line of credit, Fineour said.
“In re-establishing the design of this by-pass, it was identified that an additional right-of-way is needed,” Fineour said. “In addition to that, there’s also an existing utility pole that needs to be relocated, and an additional right-of-way is needed for that as well.”
Fineour added that village staff will continue working on the acquisition process. The motion passed unanimously with President John Steinbrink Sr. abstaining because he said the project directly affects a family member.
Sewer extension approved
The board unanimously approved a motion to levy a special assessment to extend about 250 feet of sanitary sewer just west of 91st Street along Highway 50.
Village Engineer Matt Fineour said the extension will be part of a bigger extension project on Highway 50.
Now is the time to do the extension, Fineour said, before the Highway 50 project gets underway.
“We want to extend that main at this point and time versus Highway 50 being done at a future time and the (road) will have to be torn up,” he said. “... That extension in the future would involve ripping up new concrete pavement and restoring it back to its original condition.
“There’s no guarantee if we don’t extend it at this point and time that the (Department of Transportation) may not want to see that road cut back open because it’s so new. It’s our opportunity to extend it now so it’s not in the way in the future.”
Contract awarded
The board unanimously a contract for $1,284,064.14 to Reeseman’s Excavating and Grading Inc., Burlington, as part of the state’s Highway 50 construction project set to begin in 2021.
Fineour said the bid relates to necessary utility adjustments that must be made to accommodate the roadway. Work will include a water main extension along Highway H north of Highway 50 and a water main extension across from Highway 50 at 91st Street to loop the system
The village received three bids, with others coming from DK Contractors for $1,428,675 and another from Globe Contractors Inc. for $2,194,628.
DPW honored
The board unanimously approved a motion declaring May 17-23 as National Public Works Week.
Because of the ongoing global pandemic, traditional activities within the department for that week have been postponed until a later date, but all the employees deserve praise for their efforts, DPW Director John Steinbrink Jr. said.
“Public Works crews have worked very hard, as all departments in the village have,” he said. “They do anywhere from plowing snow all night to pumping sewers, and we’re very proud of the team that we have.”
Several trustees echoed those sentiments.
“They really do a good job with what they have to do,” Trustee Mike Pollocoff said. “... They’re all essential services, and I know those guys have to take extra care with dealing with the waste. ... Our guys are doing a good job.”
