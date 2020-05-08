Work pending on Bain Station Road

Village Engineer Matt Fineour said the extension will be part of a bigger extension project on Highway 50.

Now is the time to do the extension, Fineour said, before the Highway 50 project gets underway.

“We want to extend that main at this point and time versus Highway 50 being done at a future time and the (road) will have to be torn up,” he said. “... That extension in the future would involve ripping up new concrete pavement and restoring it back to its original condition.

“There’s no guarantee if we don’t extend it at this point and time that the (Department of Transportation) may not want to see that road cut back open because it’s so new. It’s our opportunity to extend it now so it’s not in the way in the future.”

Contract awarded

The board unanimously a contract for $1,284,064.14 to Reeseman’s Excavating and Grading Inc., Burlington, as part of the state’s Highway 50 construction project set to begin in 2021.

Fineour said the bid relates to necessary utility adjustments that must be made to accommodate the roadway. Work will include a water main extension along Highway H north of Highway 50 and a water main extension across from Highway 50 at 91st Street to loop the system