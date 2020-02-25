Work underway on portion of 22nd Avenue

Another phase of 22nd Avenue reconstruction is underway from 75th Street to 65th Street.

Southbound lanes will be detoured at Roosevelt Road to 30th Avenue to 75th Street once construction begins next month.

We Energies is already working at the site, replacing gas mains along the stretch.

“This is our first large-scale attempt of replacing lead pipes,” Kenosha city Ald. Mitchell Pedersen said. “Most of the houses along 22nd Avenue have lead pipes leading to their house. We want to get those out.”

Grants and local funding are available to help offset lead pipe replacement costs for local residents.

The 22nd Avenue work is part of a multi-year project to rebuild the major thoroughfare.

