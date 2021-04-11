Workday scheduled for St. Matthew's Eldergarten

St. Matthew’s Eldergarten has scheduled a workday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24, at the garden, 5835 Fourth Ave.

The beds are reserved for persons age fifty-five or greater and are rented for the growing season at a nominal fee. The season runs from May 15 until Oct. 15.

Now in its fifth season, the Eldergarten is a development of the outreach and service committee at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.

Workday activities will include seasonal clean-up such as turning compost, picking up litter and trash, yard and flower bed clean up and weeding, setting out tools and equipment, and repairing and painting/staining raised beds, benches, and picnic tables.

St. Matthews Eldergarten was recently awarded a $500 grant from the Kenosha Community Foundation to be used to help defray the cost of repairing and replenishing the nearly forty raised garden beds.

After repairs are made, the raised beds will be topped off with fresh soil in preparation for planting in May. Volunteers are needed to help move soil and to smooth and level the beds.

Other special projects include preparing and planting and mulching gardens and flower beds with groups of volunteers from schools and colleges and clubs or organizations.

