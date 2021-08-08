Worker shortage likely to continue, long-term trends seen as likely in play as well

“The underlying job quality issues in some of these sectors has really been pressed into focus,” Dresser said, “Workers are just going to look in a labor shortage situation for a better job.”

Dresser said another possible factor was that people who worked multiple part-time jobs before the pandemic may have found single-job employment.

Dresser said those workers could be choosing to stay in their new jobs, despite their old jobs reopening. That would help explain how the labor force can return to pre-pandemic levels, yet still have businesses struggling to find staff.

How to ease short-term shortages

How to go about easing the short-term labor shortages for industries is an issue of some debate.

Arthur Cyr, a Carthage College professor of political economy and world business, shared Williams’ view that ending the expanded unemployment benefits would increase the incentives for lower-wage workers to return to employment.

While he saw the creation of the benefits during the pandemic as an “amazing” example of bipartisanship, “You can’t run up debt forever.”

Williams said that the issue gained such political attention because of the simplistic nature of its solution.