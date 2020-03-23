Workers at some large local employers likely to stay on the job

As Wisconsin residents and businesses prepare for a statewide shelter-in-place order to combat the spread of COVID-19, some of Kenosha County’s largest employers are keeping essential employees on the job.
Although details of what Gov. Tony Evers called a “safer at home” order were not yet available Monday, Evers is expected to order that non-essential businesses shut down and most Wisconsin residents stay at home on Tuesday.
In other states that have issued similar orders, transportation and warehousing businesses have joined businesses like health care and grocery stores as essential businesses
In Kenosha County, the two largest private employers are Amazon and Uline, and both are expected to continue operating.
Amazon announced it was hiring 700 additional workers at its Kenosha warehouse to keep up with demand.
In a formal statement, a spokesman for Uline said the company has been working with the federal government to distribute supplies related to the COVID-19 response, including masks, specimen bags and protective clothing.
“In repeated incidents in the 10 days, at the direct request of the administration, we made substantial overnight shipments to end users including many drug stores, health providers and hospitals,” the company stated.
According to the company, warehouse workers and customer service workers remain on the job at Uline, but the balance of the employees at the corporate headquarters in Pleasant Prairie were told Friday that they would be working from home.
Uline was the focus of criticism after The New York Times reported over the weekend that employees had been complaining that they were working in tight quarters despite the virus.
According to the New York Times, employees received an email from the Uihlein family, which owns the company, thanking them and saying the “White House called upon us twice with huge orders.”
