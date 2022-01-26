Workers evacuate after smoke fills Kenosha chocolate manufacturing facility; no injuries

Workers at a local chocolate manufacturer evacuated a building that filled with smoke when a machine reportedly exploded at the facility Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded to the 5:25 p.m. incident at Puratos Chocolate USA, 5000 70th Ave. where they encountered smoke but did not find a fire, according to Battalion Chief Ken Schroeder of the Kenosha Fire Department. No injuries were reported at the facility located in the Kenosha Industrial Park on Highway 158 west of Green Bay Road.

“Upon arrival we were given a report that a machine had exploded inside their facility,” he said. “They didn’t think there was a fire, but they wanted us to check everything out, so we did.”

Employees told fire officials that parts of a machine inside the facility had “come apart” at the time of the incident. Fire personnel assisted in removing smoke from the building and were on scene 35 minutes before departing, he said.

