WPA scholarships warded

Three local students have received scholarships from the Wisconsin Pork Association.

Kevin Ehrhart, Connor Esch and Wylie Jackson received scholarships through Fredrich Memorial Scholarships.

Ehrhart, of Union Grove, will receive a $1,000 scholarship. He is a high school senior and plans to attend Fox Valley Technical College to study agribusiness and science technologyagronomy.

Esch, of Franksville, will also receive $1,000. He is a high school senior and plans to attend Iowa State University to study agricultural systems technology.

Wylie Jackson, of Kenosha, will receive a $750 scholarship. He attends the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse double majoring in organizational and professional communications and psychology.

The Fredrich Memorial Scholarship was established in 2018 through funding from the Southeast Wisconsin Pork Producers. This scholarship honors Clarence Fredrich and is offered to students in Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties.

