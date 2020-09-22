Wray brings vast array of experience

Throughout his nearly 30 years with the Madison Police Department, former Chief Noble Wray dealt with a number of different scenarios.
And the timeline had both good and bad instances.
Now Wray finds himself thrust in the midst of a national story here in Kenosha after he was brought on board Monday to serve as an independent consultant in the investigation of last month’s shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey.
Wray retired as Madison Police Chief in 2013, a position he filled since Oct. 21, 2004, when he was selected ahead of two other candidates to replace Richard Williams at the helm. Wray originally joined the department in 1984.
Since his retirement, Wray served as a consultant on the national level, including with the United States Department of Justice.
“I’ve been honored as a policing professional to do a number of things,” Wray said in a press conference held at the Kenosha County Detention Center on Monday. “I’m from Wisconsin. This is Wisconsin’s moment of truth, and I want to do the best for this state and the people of this state.”
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, who selected Wray, said his experiences both as an officer and as a supervisor lend themselves to filling a consultant role in this investigation.
Once Wray receives the final report from the Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, he will analyze the findings and give his assessment to Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley.
Graveley ultimately will decide whether to charge Kenosha Police Officers Sheskey, who shot Blake seven times, Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek. All three have been on administrative leave since the Aug. 23 shooting.
“(Wray) brings experience as an officer who was in the field, as an assistant chief, who was there when decisions were being made about use of force,” Kaul said. “He brings experience as a chief when decisions were being made about use of force.
“He has served on a variety of different committees and has served as a police reform specialist during the Obama administration. I have the utmost confidence (in him).”
Graveley, who spoke to Wray on the telephone Monday before the two met for the first time just before the press conference, agreed with Kaul’s assessment.
“I think that Chief Wray’s unique set of experiences and perspectives really will assist in this case,” Graveley said. “Chief Wray was not only a long-standing member of the Madison Police Department who rose to be chief, but he also, since he has left that department, has been a leader in the state and nationally on issues of police training, police use of force, racism and systemic racism, implicit and explicit bias in criminal justice institutions, including law enforcement agencies.
“He brings real leadership and a longstanding and credible thought process to all of those issues.”
Graveley, who asked Kaul not to be involved in the selection of a consultant, said that Wray knows full well what officers deal with daily — and that experience will be valuable as well.
“He has been one of those officers and has supervised officers, who when guns sound in our community, run toward the gun fire, as opposed to most of us who run away from the gun fire,” he said. “He has been in those shoes. He has supervised many who have been in those shoes and who have been persons who took those risks.”
Immediate reaction
Wray said the video of the shooting certainly impacted him, but he was careful to point out that he’s coming into this role without any preconceived notions of what may or may not have happened until he can get all the facts in the case.
“It was graphic, and typically, things that show up on TV will hit you in a certain way,” he said. “But I have not prejudged the case, and I know as an experienced investigator that you may hear or see something or someone may report something to you, and then after you look at the full weight and body of the investigation, you realize that it may not be exactly what you thought it was at the beginning.”
Wray said he asked Graveley two questions: Has he made a decision yet and how can he help?
Graveley assured Wray that nothing has been decided yet.
“This should be a fair and impartial investigation,” Wray said. “It should not come across as something that’s prejudged or that the decisions have already been made.
“I was more than pleased with the district attorney’s response. I was comforted by the fact that I don’t believe a decision has been made. I don’t want to waste my time when a decision has already been made, just from a practical standpoint.”
Neither Kaul, Graveley or Wray would commit to a timeline when the case may move forward, as all agreed that too many variables remain for a set-in-stone deadline.
It’s more important that every aspect of the case receive the review it demands, Wray said.
“I don’t want to give a specific time,” he said. “It’s important for me to do this in a complete and thorough manner and provide my perspective. I think it’s a mistake if you pick a day. There could be more witnesses, evidence out there, information that is produced as a result of this investigation.
“My role is to review the work and then provide analysis in the form of a written report and then provide some consultant to the district attorney. I will be reviewing what has already been done.”
Madison case
As chief in Madison, Wray handled the investigation of the fatal officer-involved shooting of Paul Heenan by Stephen Heimsness in November 2012.
Heimsness was cleared of wrongdoing by both the department and Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne. The city later agreed to a $2.3 million settlement with Heenan’s family.
At the time, Madison was one of three departments that investigated its own shooting incidents. Since then, state law has changed to shift those cases to the Department of Justice.
Wray said that incident, which was highly criticized, will in no way jeopardize his ability to maintain impartiality in the Blake case.
“Absolutely not,” he said. “You can’t be a chief of police for 10 years and not have questions come up about some of the things that you’ve done. All throughout my career, I have taken things that either were controversial or not controversial and have looked back at it as lessons learned.
“I think that provides me insight, it provides me a sense of what can and can’t go wrong. I think that actually helps.”
