Wray brings vast array of experience

“He brings real leadership and a longstanding and credible thought process to all of those issues.”

Graveley, who asked Kaul not to be involved in the selection of a consultant, said that Wray knows full well what officers deal with daily — and that experience will be valuable as well.

“He has been one of those officers and has supervised officers, who when guns sound in our community, run toward the gun fire, as opposed to most of us who run away from the gun fire,” he said. “He has been in those shoes. He has supervised many who have been in those shoes and who have been persons who took those risks.”

Immediate reaction

Wray said the video of the shooting certainly impacted him, but he was careful to point out that he’s coming into this role without any preconceived notions of what may or may not have happened until he can get all the facts in the case.