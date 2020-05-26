Wrestler's death stuns Burlington

Bird earned All-County first-team honors each of his four years with the Demons program.

After Burlington, Bird planned to attend and wrestle at Chadron State College in Nebrasksa, but that apparently did not happen.

In the years since, Bird has returned to his hometown and was training to become a carpenter, Gribble said. Bird had purchased a house, was living in town and happier than ever, Gribble said.

Bird also was assisting his father, Kevin, and Bill Kahle in coaching wrestling at Catholic Central High School. Kahle and Josh Bird were coaching Greco style wrestling, while Kevin Bird was coaching freestyle wrestling for girls at the school.

“That’s the really sad, sad thing about this. He had really figured some things out and really knew what he wanted to do. He was on the right path,” Gribble said. “He was really happy. He was the happiest I had ever seen him.”

Gribble added these thoughts through the wrestling team’s Twitter account:

“From a wrestling standpoint one of my favorite things about Josh was his resilient attacking and scoring,” he wrote. “Off the mat when you got through his shell he was a thoughtful, honest, kind, loving person. We will all miss you champ.”