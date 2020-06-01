Wrestling: Burlington community mourns the loss of Josh Bird

Within a half hour, Kahle’s cell phone rang. It was from another employee, Turner Riste, who had been following Bird home to Burlington. What Riste said sent shockwaves through Kahle.

As the two were southbound on Highway 83 in the Town of Mukwonago, a northbound car turned west on Sugden Road in front of Bird. The two-time state champion was dead at the scene.

And for the last week, the many who knew Bird have been struggling to make sense of why this happened. Here was a kid who found his true life’s calling — getting down and dirty with construction work. He was returning that day to a new home and a girlfriend. And one of the great competitors in the rich history of Burlington’s wrestling program, a young man who was starting to connect with kids as a youth wrestling coach, had such a promising future as a mentor.

In one horrifying flash, he was taken from his community forever with so much unfinished business. Why do these things have to happen? It’s something no one has ever been able to explain.

And it’s happened twice to a former state wrestling champion from Burlington in in the last 20 years. Mike Kramer, who won at 140 pounds at the 1994 WIAA state tournament, was killed on a motorcycle in Burlington in March 2000.

Yes, it just doesn’t make sense.