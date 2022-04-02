Write-ins emerge in Paddock Lake trustee race

PADDOCK LAKE — Two residents have filed to run as registered write-ins for Village of Paddock Lake trustee in the Tuesday, April 5, Spring Election.

Three seats are available. Incumbents Barb Brenner and Robert Spencer both filed candidacy papers and will appear on the ballot.

Trustee Gloria Walter filed non-candidacy papers. No one else filed candidacy paperwork, leaving the village shy one candidate to fill all three at-large seats.

Under a Wisconsin law signed in 2014 by then Gov. Scott Walker, a write-in candidate must file a finance statement in order to have their vote counted.

Dick Fish, who served two terms as a village trustee, and newcomer Mike Rayniak, both properly registered as write-in candidates, said Village Clerk Michelle Shramek.

Fish said he felt compelled to do so in order to ensure someone with experience would fill the seat.

“It should be someone who has a pretty good feel for what they’re doing, or has the experience, and that’s what I’ve got quite a bit of,” Fish said.

Fish retired from the Coast Guard Academy in 1984, earning a bachelor’s degree in engineering. After retiring from the Coast Guard and moving to Paddock Lake, Fish served as Public Works Director in two Illinois communities and as the Administrator for the City of Marengo, IL.

Attempts to reach Rayniak, a mortgage loan officer for Pacor Mortgage, for information about his background and decision to run as a registered write-in candidate were unsuccessful.

Having registered write-ins will make the process less cumbersome. State law also requires if no candidates have been certified to appear on a ballot, all write-in votes should be counted, including fictitious names.

In such a case, if someone who had not filed to run as a write-in candidate won, they would then have to file a DOC (declaration of candidacy) and a CF-1 (Campaign Registration Statement) with the filing officer in order to take office. That person could also decline the office.

