Writer: Appreciates work of early childhood education team

I want to thank all our hard-working, dedicated, early childhood education professionals -- and especially my employees. My entire team has been positive and willing to help out our first-responders and other vital workers during the pandemic.

They have been flexible, understanding, creative, and full of grace in a time of scared parents, uncertain futures, and shifting legislative rules and responsibilities. They are taking care of the babies and young children of people who are vital to us getting through this mess, and are having to do it knowing they may be exposed by the next inevitable sniffle or cough.