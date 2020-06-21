Writer: Reform will take a deliberate, rational approach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I was pleased by the number of white people who gave their support to blacks protesting the killing of George Floyd.

I hope the violent actions by some protesters will stop, as it does not serve their cause. The protesters are merely asking that police brutality cease, and demanding a reform of police policies.

The reform will require the participation of police officials, black leaders, and state and local officials, and success will need to have a deliberate, rational approach. I doubt there would be any beneficial input from the current federal administration.

I think there should be an acknowledgement of society's guilt for allowing abuses to persist for so long, including the treatment of many Hispanics. Police officers who resign or retire as a protest should try to more identify with the goals of the protesters.

James Komarec

Kenosha

