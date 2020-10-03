 Skip to main content
Writer: Upswing in COVID-19 cases is front page news
Writer: Upswing in COVID-19 cases is front page news

COVID 19 is a significant issue in our state and it needs to be reported as such. Wisconsin is hitting record numbers of infections and hospitalizations. In fact, many hospitals are at or near capacity.

In addition, we have a significant problem with compliance to the CDC's recommendations for the wearing of masks and social distancing. Our GOP legislature has gone as far as attacking Gov. Evers efforts to get our citizens to follow recommendations in the area of virus suppression.

When I read Thursday's Kenosha News, I was surprised to see an article regarding COVID 19 in Section B, Page 3.

Please, please, please, do your job! Our current upswing in cases and hospitalizations is FRONT PAGE NEWS.

Edward Albrecht

Kenosha

