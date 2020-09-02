Writer: We need help and sheriff, chief aren't providing it

Feedback from friends throughout the country (and world -- heard from a German friend):
We have a sheriff who is pompous and clueless and a police chief who has summoned the courage to arrest curfew violators while blithely overlooking and ignoring a teenager recklessly brandishing an AR-15 that was illegally in his possession, and allowing him to escape unimpeded after being informed vociferously that he had just shot at (killing two) several people.
That scenario is amazingly offset by the fact that statements made by the family of Jacob Blake are lucid, articulate, understandably emotional yet surprisingly gracious.
Would somebody, somewhere help us?
Howard Moon
Kenosha
