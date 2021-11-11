WUHS School Board member resigns, validates claims of micromanagement

WILMOT — Sue Gerber, who resigned effective immediately Tuesday from the Wilmot Union High School Board, said Wednesday there is truth to claims of micromanagement.

“Due to the current climate surrounding this board, hidden agendas, recent actions taken, decisions being made that I do not support, and the constant interference with day-to-day operations of the school and leadership, I could no longer remain on the board,” Gerber said during the citizens’ comments portion of the meeting.

She said the current head of the administrative team “is a very capable and great leader for this school, but the constant control, interference and directives are preventing her from doing her job.”

She quoted a guidebook from the Wisconsin Association of School Boards about the key role of board members that warns “Becoming involved in management activities distracts the board from its essential leadership functions of governance responsibilities — vision, policymaking and community leadership.”

“The board establishes policies and the administration implements them and is responsible for the operation of the school,” Gerber further quoted. “The board is confused of its role and responsibilities.”

Gerber defended an employee who recently resigned after being publicly humiliated and wrongly called a liar by School Board President Laurie DeMoon. She said it is just one example of why teachers and staff are fearful and on edge.

“The board president sets the culture for the board and it currently is an unhealthy one,” Gerber said. “So much so that 75 percent of faculty have voted no confidence in the School Board. That is a real, loud and clear message.”

Gerber said she was shocked by DeMoon’s decision to post emails from an open records request on social media that were not sufficiently redacted and contained the names of students.

“I was sickened that I would be labeled as a board member that would think that this was alright to do so,” Gerber said. “As a board member at the time I sincerely apologize to any families affected by this posting.”

Acceptance of Gerber’s resignation was not on the agenda Wednesday. The term held by Gerber expires in April. The board did not discuss how the seat will be filled.

DeMoon did offer some personal commentary on recent conflicts during a report Wednesday on Strategic Planning efforts. She said the board should be “lauded” for its ability to work together and defended the goal of reaching consensus at committee meetings prior to voting on issues at board meetings.

“This board has been accused of micromanaging,” DeMoon said. “I would argue that you have a board that is taking its job seriously. We are implementing systems of oversight. This is our job. It may be a difficult transition for some.”

She said she ran for School Board to improve student achievement as the school was meeting few expectations with regard to state standards.

“I realize this unrest is directed mainly at me as the district spokesperson,” she said. “Myself and subsequent board members who were elected in the past two years all ran on platforms of change.”

She said the School Board motto “has been transparency, accountability and teamwork.”

