Yard waste drop-off site delays opening to April 27

The city’s yard waste/brush drop-off site at 4071 88th Ave. will delay its opening for the season to Monday, April 27, in an effort to protect community and employee health amid concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

The hours of operation will 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday excluding holidays.

The yard waste/brush drop-off site is available to city of Kenosha residents only and is free of charge. Proper identification displaying proof of residency is required. No commercial disposal is allowed.

The city offers drop-off of yard waste, brush and branches April through November at the city’s self-serve drop-off site at 4071 88th Ave. Yard waste can be taken to the site in city-approved biodegradable bags or in any clean container, but it must be clean and free of debris prior to disposal. The city processes the yard waste into a high-grade compost, which is available to city residents free of charge when available.

For drop-off at the site, brush no longer needs to be bundled. Brush up to six inches in diameter and 12 feet in length is accepted. There is no weight limit for brush drop-off.