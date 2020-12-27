Year in Review 2020: Sage insight from local leaders — Reflections on a hard year and the future

John Morrissey, city administrator, former police chief
My takeaways and thoughts on 2020:
Personally, It made me more aware of how important self-care is.
For all:
It brought many people to now realize the value of teachers.
It brought generosity from people never seen before.
It brought disease and death no matter of race, wealth or status.
It brought people who have never needed help before to realize how some people live every day.
It brought hatred and violence.
It brought a sense of resilience and strength to a community.
It brought families together to realize family matters the most.
My takeaway:
We all can and need to do better and stop sitting in judgment of others. That is for a court and ultimately God to decide.
My hope for the coming year:
Personally, I hope for health and safety for my family.
For all:
I hope for safety and peace for our community.
I hope people listen to each other and realize differences can be a good thing.
I hope people realize acceptance of personal responsibility must come first.
I hope people stop prejudging based on social media report, especially people in power and people in the entertainment world.
I hope people realize who the true heroes are, nurses, doctors, police officers, firefighters, military, etc. not sports figures or actors and actresses, they are entertainers.
I hope people question why we pay a basketball player $660,000 a game, but pay our police and fire and military $66,000 a year.
I hope we can all make this city and country better for our grandkids and future generations.
I hope we RESPOND to events not REACT.
I hope we reach out to those who mean the most to us and say I love You!
Anthony Kennedy, 10th District alderman
Thank you for giving me the opportunity to share my thoughts on 2020 and the future of our city for 2021.
First, 2020 was the most challenging year I have experienced as an elected official. While I won’t list all the challenges and obstacles we as a city have endured during these tumultuous times, I will say 2020 gave us a unique opportunity to take the measure of this community.
In some areas we responded in ways that make me proud to be a Kenoshan. Sadly, some our responses this past year has been heartbreaking. While the shooting of Jacob Blake has exposed deep rifts in our community, that terrible, tragic incident has also spurred long needed difficult conversations about race and equity in our community.
The COVID-19 public health crisis has exposed huge inequities in our public health posture that we as a community need to make investments to rectify.
There is a good deal of very positive aspects to living in Kenosha. Even with those positive aspects, we must have more empathy and compassion to know that for some our neighbors, some our friends Kenosha does not work for them. The takeaway I have is that this city is multi-faceted; we are a great city with some deep wounds to heal. The City of Kenosha has a lot to offer, while at the same time knowing we have more to work on.
Second, my hope is multi-faceted also. My hope for the coming year is to see transformational change in our city. My hope is more people will avail themselves of the processes that is needed to run and sustain our city and then become even more involved.
My hope for the coming year is the fractured relationship between our law enforcement and some elements of our community be repaired. My hope for the coming year is we understand that as a city we are stronger together.
My hope for the coming year that we denounce the sickness of White superiority and embrace the joy of diversity.
My final hope is looking forward to being able to enjoy all the amenities and great people of our beautiful community without restrictions.
Jen Freiheit, health officer/director, Kenosha County Division of Health
What a year! Who could have known that as I entered the health officer position a year ago, that 2020 would see us tackling two global pandemics: COVID-19 and racism.
The county’s health department staff are the unsung heroes in this pandemic, working long hours, seven days a week for months on end under a constant state of mobilization and anxiety in what turned out to be a chronic crisis. While health departments are part of the public safety and service trifecta, alongside police and fire, we are not often in the spotlight. When things are good in public health, you do not hear from us. You enjoy clean safe restaurants, lower rates of sexually transmitted diseases, and healthy babies with lower lead poisoning and chronic conditions. But when things are bad in public health, we are right there on the front lines ready to protect our communities and save lives.
It was a trying year for our staff who faced public scrutiny and criticism on a scale we are not accustomed to … yet we keep showing up and working hard for our most vulnerable populations and all residents of Kenosha County.
While it has certainly been a year for the history books, the Health Department is committed to coming out on the right side of history. We are eager to eradicate this virus, see our local businesses booming, see kids back to normal in school with all of the activities, and see crowds of people back at our many summertime events. We have a heavy year in front of us as we begin work on vaccinating enough people to reach 75% herd immunity. These vaccines are safe and effective. It is plain and simple: vaccines reduce disease transmission within a community. Herd immunity through vaccination is the only way we will get out lives back to normal.
But even more pressing, are the health equity needs of our vulnerable populations. We will continue to work diligently towards reducing the social determinants of health: those resources that support healthy homes and neighborhoods; quality schooling, safe workplaces; clean water, food, and air; and enhancing our social interactions and relationships that all lead to healthy lives.
This includes combatting racism. The Kenosha County Division of Health has committed to this effort with our new vision and mission: An equitable, engaged, and healthy future by inspiring health and wellness in Kenosha County through service and leadership.
Our hope for the coming year is to not only eradicate the pandemic, but to create great strides in health equity for Kenosha County. We can and will achieve this work if the public assists those of us in Public Health. We look forward to this collaborative work.
Kenosha News reporters Jill Tatge-Rozell and Terry Flores contributed to this report.