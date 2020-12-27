Year in Review 2020: Sage insight from local leaders — Reflections on a hard year and the future

In some areas we responded in ways that make me proud to be a Kenoshan. Sadly, some our responses this past year has been heartbreaking. While the shooting of Jacob Blake has exposed deep rifts in our community, that terrible, tragic incident has also spurred long needed difficult conversations about race and equity in our community.

The COVID-19 public health crisis has exposed huge inequities in our public health posture that we as a community need to make investments to rectify.

There is a good deal of very positive aspects to living in Kenosha. Even with those positive aspects, we must have more empathy and compassion to know that for some our neighbors, some our friends Kenosha does not work for them. The takeaway I have is that this city is multi-faceted; we are a great city with some deep wounds to heal. The City of Kenosha has a lot to offer, while at the same time knowing we have more to work on.

Second, my hope is multi-faceted also. My hope for the coming year is to see transformational change in our city. My hope is more people will avail themselves of the processes that is needed to run and sustain our city and then become even more involved.