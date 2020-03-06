Yerkes deal will reopen observatory, village president says

The shuttered observatory sits on an estimated 70 acres of prime lakefront real estate in Williams Bay.

Civic and business leaders responded by creating the Yerkes Future Foundation and approaching University of Chicago administrators about acquiring and preserving the site. Discussions between the two sides have continued for more than a year, with little public information about what would happen next.

A tentative deal was announced in November, but with few details about the terms being negotiated.

At the town hall meeting Wednesday for a general discussion about local issues, residents asked Duncan about prospects for the Yerkes Observatory, and he offered an update based on what he said were discussions with both sides.

Aside from the 50 acres to be donated to the private foundation, Duncan said, another nine acres of lakefront land is expected to be sold and rezoned for residential construction. Proceeds from the real estate sales may be divided between the university and foundation, he said, but those details are unclear.

Some residential lots have already been sold, Duncan said, while voicing confidence that a wooded area on the undeveloped acreage will be largely undisturbed.