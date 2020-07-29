Yerkes group wins national honor for program for the blind

WILLIAMS BAY – The Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM group has received a national honor for its innovative programming for the blind and visually impaired.
The Williams Bay-based astrophysics education group was awarded the Dr. Jacob Bolotin Award from the National Federation of the Blind during a July 18 virtual banquet.
The award, which comes with a $25,000 prize, is presented annually to individuals or groups whose work helps transform the dreams and goals of blind people into reality by creating avenues for them to participate in fields they would otherwise find difficult.
The award was named after Dr. Jacob Bolotin, the first recorded person who was born blind and became a medical doctor.
GLAS received the award after the group’s director, Kate Meredith, submitted an application to the federation detailing aspects of the program called Innovators Developing Accessible Tools for Astronomy.
The program utilizes a National Science Foundation grant to bring together a group of high school students, their teachers and professional astronomers, software engineers and design experts to allow astronomy data interpretation by the blind and visually impaired.
In the program, information gathered from telescopes can be formatted onto tactile graphs or turned into auditory information.
Meredith said being recognized by the National Federation of the Blind is an important feat.
“They do not give that out lightly,” she said. “We are really honored to get that.”
She said the $25,000 in funds will help both GLAS as an organization and the blind program.
The national federal distributes $50,000 a year in Bolotin awards, this year dividing the money between the Williams Bay astronomy group and a blind TV actress named Marilee Talkington.
Chris Danielsen, a spokesperson for the national federation, said this year’s recipients both have pushed to allow blind people the opportunity to be successful in new fields, much like Bolotin’s push to succeed in the medical world.
Danielsen said astronomy programs for the blind often convert someone else’s data and make it tactile for the blind. But GLAS has gone beyond that and made the information accessible for research and development.
“The real innovation of GLAS education is to allow blind people to actually acquire and analyze their own data,” he said.
The program is offered by former Yerkes Observatory staff employees who created GLAS after Yerkes was closed to the public.
Chris Matthews, a GLAS volunteer who is vision-impaired, said the group previously made star-gazing parties accessible to the blind and visually impaired, but it was still difficult for them to work with the data on their own without assistance.
“There was no way to actually do the real science and actually engage, especially younger kids, in actually doing something with the data,” he said.
After the Innovators Developing Accessible Tools for Astronomy project formed, the group began developing methods of formatting data so it would be accessible to vision impaired people.
Matthews said in the same way seeing people can look at a map of a distant galaxy, a blind person can tell where stars are, how bright they are and more, by listening to the frequency or pitch of sounds.
“You can almost get the same level of fidelity and understanding out of something that is created using sound as you can with vision,” he said.
Joe Murphy, aanother GLAS volunteer, helped design code that turned information gathered with a telescope into tactile or auditory information easily processed by the blind.
Murphy said modern telescopes do not simply take photos of space, but instead gather information that can be formatted in a number of different ways.
“There isn’t already an image set in stone,” he said. “We just do that because it is convenient.”
