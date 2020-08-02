Yerkes Observatory campus plan in limbo amid call for artifact study

Board member Jim D’Alessandro said he was disappointed with how the review process has been handled so far, and he wants to postpone village action until after a public hearing in which people are allowed to attend and voice their feelings in person.

D’Alessandro referred to a March 10 gathering attended by more than 100 people where the Yerkes Observatory donation was announced.

“I think we should wait to have a regular public hearing where people can again fill a public auditorium,” he said.

The University of Chicago, which operated Yerkes Observatory for more than 120 years, announced in March it was donating the historic facility to a private foundation hoping to reopen the observatory as a public attraction.

As part of the deal, the university retained about eight acres of lakefront property, as well as another three-acre lot, which university officials hoped to sell for private residential development.

The three-acre lot at 415 Grandview Ave. has already been purchased by Mike and Anita O’Brien. Village officials unanimously agreed July 22 to allow the O’Briens to go forward with their plans for that property.

The O’Brien’s told the village that they plan to preserve and restore an existing structure on the site.