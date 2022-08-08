Yesterday’s Children performing at Twilight Jazz free concert in Kenosha on Tuesday

Twilight Jazz continues its 2022 season this evening at the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave.

Yesterday’s Children performs, starting at 7 p.m. The concert grounds open at 6 p.m.

The Kenosha band is a horn-driven group that performs classic tunes — think bands like Chicago, Bryan Setzer, Blood Sweat & Tears, The Buckinghams, The Grass Roots and sometimes even Frank Sinatra.

The band was formed in 1965. Yes, 1965, and is still entertaining audiences. Although there have been breaks between performances and 40 or so different members over the years, the music has remained the constant.

Original member Rich Allen — interviewed by the Kenosha News in 2016 — said the group’s first gig was playing outside the J.C. Penney store during Downtown Kenosha’s Crazy Days.

At that time, the band was a quartet called The Four Dimensions.

“When we added horns,” Allen explained, “it drastically changed the sound — and the size — of the group. So, we changed the name.”

Adding trumpets, a trombone and saxophones was a natural in Kenosha, Allen says.

“This town has so many great musicians who came through the Kenosha Unified music system.”

The horns also allowed the band to expand its playlist and “include a lot of Motown hits in that era that were using trumpets,” Allen says.

In those early years, Yesterday’s Children played all over the area, from local gigs at the Kenosha Youth Foundation’s “Dry Dock” to performing at Summerfest in 1970.

Yesterday’s Children is listed on a Summerfest fest poster from that year, along with other performers like Doc Severinsen, Bobby Sherman, The Cowsills, the James Brown Revue, Sarah Vaughan, Jose Feliciano and the Buddy Guy Blues Band.

Yesterday’s Children was supposed to play a short opening set before headliner Sly and the Family Stone.

But that’s not exactly what happened.

“Sly was tripping on something that night, and he showed up about 90 minutes late,” Allen recalls. “We stayed on stage and kept playing more and more songs.” (Sly and the Family Stone finally did perform but only did about 30 minutes of a very rough set, Allen said.)

After getting married and having a career in human resources at Abbott Laboratories, Allen “got the band back together” about 15 years ago, playing in Allen’s backyard for a reunion.

Those backyard jam sessions eventually grew into the band performing again.

At Twilight Jazz, concert-goers should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. No seating is provided.

The 2022 Twilight Jazz season wraps up on Aug. 23 with Dave Sturino & Friends.

Food and drinks, including a full bar and charcuterie boxes provided by Kemper Center, will be available for purchase. No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed. For more details, log on at andersonartscenter.com.