YMCA gets aid for virtual learning support and programming

The Kenosha YMCA has announced it will receive $20,000 from the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation to assist with essential child care for kids and families during the COVID-19 crisis.
According to a press release issued by YMCA staff on Wednesday, the funds will help the agency provide traditional before and after school programs, as well as full-day virtual learning centers for school-aged children in response to Kenosha Unified School District’s beginning the school year with the option of in-person or distance learning.
The virtual education programming focuses on academic support during the school day with facilitated activity breaks. Additional support includes YMCA youth memberships, tutoring programs, service learning projects, character and behavioral development and other socially distanced recreational activities.
“The Y is the largest licensed non-profit child-care provider in Kenosha, but due to the evolving rules governing the coronavirus pandemic ... we are transitioning Kenosha YMCA into a child-care facility that supports (the families of essential medical providers),” said Cindy Altergott, Kenosha YMCA Executive Director.
“Many community partners have expressed the need to connect safely through virtual programming that’s affordable, innovative and creative to promote health and education," said Anthony Woods, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Medicaid Plan President. "This funding will support social distancing guidelines, virtual education and greater access and convenience for students, families and the community."
“We are grateful for all of our community partners, including Anthem, that share a common mission in providing care, support and the necessary resources ... for essential workers in our community," Altergott said. "With Anthem’s funding, these essential workers will have a safe place for their children as they care for all of us during this difficult time.”
For more information, visit www.kenoshaymca.org or call 262-654-9622.
