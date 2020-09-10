YMCA gets aid for virtual learning support and programming

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha YMCA has announced it will receive $20,000 from the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation to assist with essential child care for kids and families during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to a press release issued by YMCA staff on Wednesday, the funds will help the agency provide traditional before and after school programs, as well as full-day virtual learning centers for school-aged children in response to Kenosha Unified School District’s beginning the school year with the option of in-person or distance learning.

The virtual education programming focuses on academic support during the school day with facilitated activity breaks. Additional support includes YMCA youth memberships, tutoring programs, service learning projects, character and behavioral development and other socially distanced recreational activities.

“The Y is the largest licensed non-profit child-care provider in Kenosha, but due to the evolving rules governing the coronavirus pandemic ... we are transitioning Kenosha YMCA into a child-care facility that supports (the families of essential medical providers),” said Cindy Altergott, Kenosha YMCA Executive Director.