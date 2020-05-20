YMCA to end emergency child care and open summer program

“From the get-go we gave them some facts about the virus and pictures and explained this is why we’re wearing masks and gloves and cleaning.

“They made own masks with fun patterns and cartoon characters and pretty soon these became a fashion statement. It took the scariness part from them and knowing the facts helps them feel in control,” Mall said.

“Preschoolers have been more of a challenge,” said Mall. “The best thing we can do is makes sure the environment is clean and that their hands are clean…..It has also been hard because the little ones want hugs,” Mall said.

Some activities worked well with having smaller numbers enrolled in the center, she said. “There are fun things we couldn’t do if we had 50 kids like doing 3-D computer projects and cooking.”

Gearing up for summer session

As the Emergency Childcare program phases out, YMCA staff are gearing up for the summer session which begins June 1.

Enrollment for Summer Camp is already “maxed out,” Mall said. “After the (Wisconsin) Supreme Court made its decision, we got a load of calls the next day.”