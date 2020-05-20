YMCA to end emergency child care and open summer program

Childcare and child welfare has always been the mission of the YMCA — in Kenosha and throughout the nation.
When COVID-19 struck, the YMCA, like every other social institution, had to regroup and consider how it might best serve the community.
After closing its doors to public recreation in accordance with health department mandates, on March 30, the Kenosha YMCA, 7101 53rd St., offered up emergency childcare for the children of essential employees.
Following stringent protocols, the center has offered programming for preschool and school-age children at a cost of $30 per child per day, running from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and weekends if needed.
May 29 marks the end of the Emergency Child Care and on Monday, June 1, the center will relaunch with its Summer Camp and Early Childhood programs.
These are the same programs as have been offered in previous summers, but with significant changes, notes Rachel Mall, director of youth and family programs at the Kenosha YMCA.
Both the emergency childcare and the new summer camp programs operate within guidelines and recommendations established by the national YMCA, Mall said.
According to YMCA Wisconsin spokesperson Jennie Melde, many of the nation’s 900-plus associations offered some form of emergency childcare for essential workers during the pandemic.
“Nationally the Y is the largest provider of childcare,” she said.
Mall says she and her colleagues began putting things in place immediately after Wisconsin schools were mandated to close by March 18. Using best practices from the Wisconsin State Alliance of YMCAs and local health department guidelines, the Kenosha Y worked out a plan that was best for our area, Mall said.
“Other YMCA’s throughout the state are also (offering emergency child care),” Mall said. “Each made their own decision based on team calls with other Y’s.”
Enrollment climbing
The Kenosha YMCA began planning for as many as 50 enrollees in its emergency childcare program, but soon scaled back to a maximum of 20.
According to Mall, during the first two months, an average of 8 to 10 children were enrolled, mostly children of parents working in hospitals in Kenosha and northern Illinois.
Enrollee numbers went up last week as parents from other industries began to return to work following the overturning of Wisconsin’s stay at home order by the state supreme court.
Following Safer at Home requirements to limit gatherings to 10 people, the center has maintained a ratio of one staff person to nine children.
Creating a childcare center conforming to pandemic health regulations while still making it fun for children has been challenging, acknowledges Mall.
Maintaining a six-foot distance between children at all times has presented the biggest challenges, she said. The center has done this by having children eat or play at the ends of six-foot-long tables, rotating and cleaning toys between uses and eliminating contact games like catch.
Another safety feature is constant and deep cleaning of the facility by the facility’s janitorial staff, Mall said.
Other protocols include temperature checks and health screenings conducted by a nurse on arrival and the assignment of the same staff to the same children each day.
While contact sports like basketball are out, kickball and soccer, which involve minimum use of hands have been allowed, as well as races where children run, hop, skip and jump.
“We’re using more jump ropes and old fashioned stuff,” she said.
Help kids with schoolwork
Staff at the YMCA also dedicate time during the day to help children with schoolwork. “We’ve been using the KUSD study packets; helping teachers with online enrichment activities,” Mall said.
When the Emergency Childcare Center first rolled out, staff taught the children about the need for health and safety and tried to reduce some of their anxieties about the pandemic.
“From the get-go we gave them some facts about the virus and pictures and explained this is why we’re wearing masks and gloves and cleaning.
“They made own masks with fun patterns and cartoon characters and pretty soon these became a fashion statement. It took the scariness part from them and knowing the facts helps them feel in control,” Mall said.
“Preschoolers have been more of a challenge,” said Mall. “The best thing we can do is makes sure the environment is clean and that their hands are clean…..It has also been hard because the little ones want hugs,” Mall said.
Some activities worked well with having smaller numbers enrolled in the center, she said. “There are fun things we couldn’t do if we had 50 kids like doing 3-D computer projects and cooking.”
Gearing up for summer session
As the Emergency Childcare program phases out, YMCA staff are gearing up for the summer session which begins June 1.
Enrollment for Summer Camp is already “maxed out,” Mall said. “After the (Wisconsin) Supreme Court made its decision, we got a load of calls the next day.”
The demand was not surprising, said Mall. “Some of these kids coming in have been quarantined for two months.”
Health screenings and other safety protocols will remain in place throughout the summer and additional staff will be on hand.
“Anything to keep everyone safe and provide comfort to parents,” she said.
This year’s Summer Camp will differ from that of previous years in several ways, noted Mall. Due to health requirements, the pools will be closed and there will be no off-site field trips. Instead, guests will be invited into the facility for special presentations.
Moving forward
Moving forward with new programs and protocols is key, agrees Melde. “People want to get back to work but they want their children safe.”
To help students get up to speed academically, Summer Camp will offer drama and arts’ activities focusing on American History.
“We really want to help support the kids; it’s been all been virtual and online and here we have an opportunity to reengage to make it fun,” Mall said.
“The beautiful thing is about the YMCA is how we step up to meet community needs; for many during the pandemic these needs have been childcare and food programs,” Melde said.
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
