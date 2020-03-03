You Finish the Story contest: Adult category submissions
date 2020-03-03

Here are the nine finalists for the Kenosha News' You Finish the Story contest.

Read the stories, and please vote for the top adult submission for this contest, our challenge to readers to complete a fiction story. Voting will continue through March 12.  

Note: Click on each submission to read full story.

The story began:

“Mary Carmichael took off work on this Wednesday to take her mother to see the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva. Her mother, Glenda, is 82 and originally from Lake Geneva but hasn’t been back in years. She saw photos of the Ice Castles and just had to see them.

“Mary took her time driving during light snow and it was a beautiful February morning ... until she pulled into the Geneva National Resort and they started walking toward the Ice Castles. They never expected .....”

Submissions

1. Alexandra Clark

Download PDF ALEXANDRA CLARK package.pdf

2. Benjamin Douglas

Download PDF BENJAMIN DOUGLAS package.pdf

3. Mary Keen

Download PDF MARY KEEN pacakge.pdf

4. Karen King

Download PDF KAREN KING package.pdf

5. David Klimisch

Download PDF DAVID KLIMISCH pacakge.pdf

6. Judith Knutson

Download PDF JUDITH KNUTSON submission.pdf

7. Moreau MacCaughey

Download PDF MOREAU MCCAUGHEY submission.pdf

8. Susan Morgan

Download PDF SUSAN MORGAN pacakge.pdf

9. Heide Thomas

Download PDF HEIDE THOMAS pacakge.pdf

