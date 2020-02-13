‘You have to believe you can do this’: UW-Parkside professor shares ins and outs of entering med school

SOMERS — It is a durable, oftentimes rewarding profession — but it also is one of the most demanding, and the point of entry into a higher-education program is highly competitive.
Bryan Lewis, associate dean of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s College of Natural and Health Sciences program, spoke about the ins and outs of getting into medical school at a community event on campus Wednesday.
Attendees included high school students, parents and college students considering their next steps after earning a bachelor’s degree.
Much of Lewis’ discussion before the crowd of about 100 touched on the rigor required for applying to medical school. Some specialty schools, such as the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, accept just a sliver of the applicants each year.
“It’s hard to get into these programs. Deal with it,” Lewis said. “Don’t expect this to be easy, and don’t want this to be easy. Embrace the hard. Surround yourself with positive energy. You don’t have time for negative energy.”
Lewis, who spoke with passion throughout his hourlong talk, said UW-Parkside’s pre-med program is a jewel on the campus. University officials tout the program’s arms-wide-open 91% acceptance rate. The national average, by contrast, hovers around 40 percent.
Much to consider
But whether it is UW-Parkside or any other higher education facility, Lewis said applicants have many steps to consider.
He said his talk was aimed at helping would-be students make informed decisions — from high school grade point averages to undergraduate majors.
While there are many plausible reasons to strive toward the highest possible grade point average in high school, the figure is essentially meaningless in the eyes of the people making admissions decisions in medial school.
So, too, is the course of study undergraduates pursue while working toward a bachelor’s degree, Lewis said.
He said statistics show that the top three undergraduate majors for medical school students were physical sciences, math and humanities.
“It means nothing,” Lewis said of declaring a major as an undergrad. “Major in whatever you want. Major in something you have passion for.”
Get experience
What is important, Lewis said, from high school onward, is practical experience.
This includes volunteering, part-time entry-level work, internships and shadowing professionals. Getting a hands-on taste of what a specific position in the field entails is of the utmost importance, he said.
“You should be picking a career you have passion for,” Lewis said. “Get experience. Try these things on. Go into it for the right reason.”
The laboriousness of submitting the multiple materials required for medical school can seem daunting and intimidating, but Lewis likened it to “the rules of the game” and encouraged students to press onward.
Lewis’ parting words could be applied to any profession, for any person in any walk of life.
“You have to believe you can do this,” he said. “You have to believe in your gut this will work for you.”