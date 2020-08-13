Young mom, daughter pick up the pieces after fire

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For Jackie Lopez, the idea of moving to Kenosha last month was to get a fresh start.

But before she could even have a house-warming party to celebrate her new apartment in Uptown, Lopez and her 7-year-old daughter find themselves back at square one.

The pair were among many tenants and business owners who suddenly found themselves displaced as a result of a massive fire Wednesday morning in a historic building that dates back to 1916.

While the cause remains under investigation, it’s believed the fire began at the Music Outlet, 6217 22nd Ave., at just before 8 a.m. — and for Lopez, just about 24 hours later, the shock of Wednesday’s event remained fresh in her mind.

“I’m a little broken,” she said. “I really don’t know what to do next. Even talking about it, I get a little emotional. I’m taking it day by day and figuring out how to move forward at this point.”

Lopez and her daughter were both out of the apartment when the fire started, but she arrived on scene around 9 a.m., where she watched in horror as everything she owned in the apartment directly above the record store was lost.

Standing on the street corner as that unfolded was very difficult to stomach, she said.