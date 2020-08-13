Young mom, daughter pick up the pieces after fire

For Jackie Lopez, the idea of moving to Kenosha last month was to get a fresh start.
But before she could even have a house-warming party to celebrate her new apartment in Uptown, Lopez and her 7-year-old daughter find themselves back at square one.
The pair were among many tenants and business owners who suddenly found themselves displaced as a result of a massive fire Wednesday morning in a historic building that dates back to 1916.
While the cause remains under investigation, it’s believed the fire began at the Music Outlet, 6217 22nd Ave., at just before 8 a.m. — and for Lopez, just about 24 hours later, the shock of Wednesday’s event remained fresh in her mind.
“I’m a little broken,” she said. “I really don’t know what to do next. Even talking about it, I get a little emotional. I’m taking it day by day and figuring out how to move forward at this point.”
Lopez and her daughter were both out of the apartment when the fire started, but she arrived on scene around 9 a.m., where she watched in horror as everything she owned in the apartment directly above the record store was lost.
Standing on the street corner as that unfolded was very difficult to stomach, she said.
“I was there for the entire remainder (of the day) until they finished,” Lopez said. “It burned for about five hours. ... It was shocking. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I have never in my life seen anything like that.
“We see these kind of things in movies. I never thought this would happen to me.”
One blessing
The one blessing in all of this, Lopez said, is that both she and her daughter, Leilani Greene, were not at home at the time.
Had it happened a few hours earlier, they both would still have been sleeping, and the already tragic event could have taken a much different turn.
“Thank God (we weren’t home),” she said. “That’s all that kept going through my head as I was watching it. I just kept thanking God that it happened in the morning hours versus the night or early morning when we were still sleeping and not getting ready to head to work.
“Just thinking about it gives me chills. I’m really grateful that we weren’t there.”
Sadly, though, Lopez and her daughter did lose a family pet, a cherished bearded dragon, that was unable to be saved.
“We’ve had her since she was a baby when she was just the smallest little thing,” Lopez said. “We had her for about four years. At some points in my life where I just felt down, I would use her for emotional (support) for myself. She was just like family to us.”
The emotions have been equally as difficult for Leilani in the immediate hours following the fire, her mother said.
An event as life-changing as a fire is tough enough for adults to process, let alone a young child, and that’s what Lopez is trying to help Leilani with.
“It broke my heart seeing her cry (Wednesday),” Lopez said. “She is just so torn, especially about her pet. It’s a lot for her. She doesn’t understand how this happened or what we’re supposed to do next. It’s a lot.”
Lopez and her daughter, who spent Wednesday night in Illinois with her mother, came to Kenosha from Waukegan in July, as she looked for a place away from home, but not too far where traveling to see family would be difficult.
And she found the perfect place — until Wednesday.
“It was just a new environment and a new beginning,” she said.
Moving forward
What happens from here remains to be seen, Lopez said. Unfortunately, she had not yet added renter’s insurance onto her automobile insurance policy, so she knows rebuilding is going to be a long, difficult road.
But in just 24 hours, people have already begun to reach out with help, even strangers and others who have donated some clothes to at least get them started.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for Lopez and her daughter and can be located at www.gofundme.com/f/yuczxt-apartment-fire.
All that support is what will keep Lopez and her daughter going in the coming days, weeks and even months.
“I’m overwhelmed,” she said. “I’m so grateful. I never would have thought that even one person would hear my story and feel for me. Everyone has been so kind.”
