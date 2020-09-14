Youngster pitches in to help Kenosha

“When all the protesting and rioting had started, he decided he wanted to make a book so all the area kids who were scared and unsure what was going on could understand what was happening,” Tyler Cochran said. “He was like, ‘Dad, I could sell it and use all the money to help rebuild our city.’ He came up with that all on his own.”

In the book, which Nolan said took him about three days to finish, he said he wrote about all the different kinds of protest with descriptions of each. The information, he said, came from his own knowledge but also from talking with his parents.

And he wasn’t about to send it to the finished product until he was completely satisfied with it.

“It took pretty long because I had to do a bunch of editing,” Nolan said. “I just wrote about the things that I knew. I’m very happy (to be able to raise the money).”

To say his father is proud of the effort would be quite the understatement.

“I’m incredibly proud of him for him to come up with that,” Tyler said. “For me, being from Kenosha, I was kind of struggling with everything that was happening. For him to call me and say that’s what he wanted to do and was going to raise money to help fix things up, as a parent, there’s no prouder moment than that.”