Youngster pitches in to help Kenosha

He’s only 8 years old, but like many young people the last couple weeks, Nolan Cochran has had a first-hand look at some pretty significant adult problems.
And what he saw after the civil unrest and millions of dollars in property damage and destruction throughout Kenosha moved the soon-to-be Pleasant Prairie Elementary School third-grader to do something.
The end result probably reached a level that few could have predicted.
Cochran wrote an e-book titled “Protesting” that he said was geared toward easing the fears of children his age during such uncertain times. He initially donated $645 to Downtown Kenosha Inc. to be used in the city’s rebuilding fund, and his mother, Rebecca Stachow, recently started a GoFundMe to help bring in more sales.
The idea started simple enough, the youngster said.
“I went downtown and saw all the broken buildings,” Nolan said. “I thought I would make a book to raise money to fix all those buildings.
“(Seeing the damage) didn’t make me feel the best, but I knew I could fix it.”
Nolan’s father, Tyler Cochran, the Officer Friendly for the city of Kenosha Police Department, said his son not only thought of the idea on his own, but executed the plan as well.
“When all the protesting and rioting had started, he decided he wanted to make a book so all the area kids who were scared and unsure what was going on could understand what was happening,” Tyler Cochran said. “He was like, ‘Dad, I could sell it and use all the money to help rebuild our city.’ He came up with that all on his own.”
In the book, which Nolan said took him about three days to finish, he said he wrote about all the different kinds of protest with descriptions of each. The information, he said, came from his own knowledge but also from talking with his parents.
And he wasn’t about to send it to the finished product until he was completely satisfied with it.
“It took pretty long because I had to do a bunch of editing,” Nolan said. “I just wrote about the things that I knew. I’m very happy (to be able to raise the money).”
To say his father is proud of the effort would be quite the understatement.
“I’m incredibly proud of him for him to come up with that,” Tyler said. “For me, being from Kenosha, I was kind of struggling with everything that was happening. For him to call me and say that’s what he wanted to do and was going to raise money to help fix things up, as a parent, there’s no prouder moment than that.”
And just in general terms, seeing someone so young take an active role in helping gives Tyler Cochran hope for the future.
“You look at our kids, that’s the future of our community,” he said. “To see that is pretty exciting.”
The GoFundMe page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/nolans-rebuilding-kenosha-book-fundraiser.
