Your chance to help: Kenosha News presents 2021 wish lists of community organizations

The holidays are a time for giving.

As we have done in previous years, the Kenosha News has requested “wish lists” from local agencies that support our community so our readers will have an opportunity to extend their gift giving to include these fine organizations.

The needs are great, and many of the organizations are seeking specific items.

But what helps most of all are monetary donations. So while you’re shopping for specific items, don’t forget that a check or gift card can go a long way to helping these organizations.

So, if you have the means, open your heart and your wallet to make their holidays a little brighter.

If you intend to drop off your donations, call first for hours.

Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha

For Be Great Graduate incentives: Gift cards to local fast-food places, Walmart and Target cards, Amazon gift cards, Bath & Body works gift cards, Movie tickets/passes, Hair/Nail salon gift cards, iPhone Box Type C- speed charger box, iPhone ear buds, Air pods, Snack/Foods, Gatorade, Basketballs, 8X10 Canvases, Acrylic Paint

Sports Department: Youth sized catcher’s gear, Baseball/Softball scorebooks, Basketball scorebooks, Basketball hoop adjustable height adaptor, Practice golf balls, Golf alignment sticks, Soccer balls size 4, Orange indoor Pickleballs, hole punch, page protectors

Youth/Tween Center: Sensory table; Play Station 5 system and games; Board games including Candy Land, Trouble, Connect 4 and Operation; Giant piano mat; Circle liquid floor tiles; Hula hoops; Jump ropes; Tie-Dye supplies; including white t-shirts; Play-doh; Barbie dolls and accessories; Storage bins and tubs; toy boxes; Headphones (no earbuds); Snow pants and boots

ELCA Outreach Center

Diapers (all sizes, especially 5 & 6); Wipes; Feminine products; Warm hats, gloves, mittens; School supplies; Copier paper; Personal care items; Prayers for all those who are homeless and hungry

Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha

3 chromebooks (for office volunteers and interns to utilize); Saw blades (7 1/4 circular saw blades); Paint rollers, paintbrushes, drop cloths, painters tape, bucket liners and other common painting supplies; Safety glasses, gloves, hard hats, and other common safety equipment; A 24” and 36” level; Extension ladders (28’ and 40’); Indoor/Outdoor, heavy duty extension cords (14 gauge, grounded, 100’); Heavy duty garbage bags (for build sites); Common office supplies (paper clips, staples, printer paper, etc.); A box truck (for transporting large donation items for the build site and the future Kenosha ReStore); A basic pick up truck (for transporting materials to and from the build sites); Prepackaged snacks and bottled water (for volunteers at the build site); Menards Gift Cards or unused Menards rebates (to purchase building materials/supplies); Lowe’s Gift Cards (to purchase building materials/supplies); Monetary donations are always appreciated.

Checks mailed to the Habitat office 6203 28th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143; Text “HFHK” to 44-321; Online at www.habitatkenosha.org/donate

Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse

For Supervised Visitation programming: Board games with minimal pieces; Building toys with containers; Card games (UNO; Old Maid); Children’s art/craft supplies; Batteries (9-volt, AA, AAA) for children’s toys/games; Vornado MVH Vortex Heater (preferably)

For affected loved ones: “Baffled by Addiction” (book) by Hughes & Turner

For Intoxicated Driver programming: Postage stamps to send required mail to clients (HIPAA protected); Bottled water (for clients who have assessments); Amazon Smile; Please consider supporting the Hope Council through AmazonSmile purchases: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/39-1098683

Hospice Alliance

Any colored (non-white or cream) hand towels and washcloths for our Hospice House patients; Gift cards to Pick ‘n Save, Meijers, Target, Hobby Lobby, Michaels and Walmart, to be used for food and materials in the Hospice House, Connections program, Life Enrichment items, and Bereavement; Gardening Center /Nursery gift certificates (to be used for the Hospice House Gardens); $5 and $10 gas cards (for volunteers who pick up and deliver items); Full size cotton sheets for Hospice House; Kitchen towels for Hospice House; Soft blankets (twin and full) for Hospice House; Covered cups/lightweight with lids for Hospice House patients; Gift cards to Jo Ann Fabrics (used for Life Enrichment supplies, Connections program items, and Memory Bear supplies); Women’s nightgowns in M-L-XL for Hospice House patients; Men’s flannel shirts M-L-XL for Hospice House patients; Cookie/banana bread/cake/brownie/pancake mixes & syrup for Hospice House; Chapstick or lip balms (not Carmex); Small lotionsl Men’s disposable razors w/3 blades; Shaving cream; Nail polish & remover

Kenosha Achievement Center

Please consider making your holiday purchases through Amazon Smile in support of the KAC; $10 Gift cards for local restaurants, activities, and retail stores (to serve as holiday gifts for adult clients)

Kenosha Human Development Services

Sleeping bags for below zero weather; 13-15 drawer/15 inch/locking file cabinets/all the same color; Adult coloring books; Art supplies for both children and adults; Craft kits for children and adults; Board games for adults; Gift cards to Walmart, Target, local fast food places, coffee shops, etc. to be used as incentives and gifts; Sweat pants and Sweat shirts/unisex/ all sizes; Passes to local activities including movies passes, zoo passes, mini-golf, etc.; Sport equipment including basketball, soccer ball, etc.; Cash donations are always accepted

Kindred Kitties

Purina Kitten Chow; Royal Canin Baby Cat Food; Dry Cat Food; Fancy Feast Canned Cat Food (Classic); Fancy Feast Canned Kitten Food; HD 30-Gallon Garbage Bags; Fragrance Free Detergent; Fragrance Free Bleach; Money for Vet Bills; Gift Cards (Grocery/Petco/Pet Supplies Plus/PetSmart); Postage Stamps; 22# Copy Paper; Foster homes for adult cats and kittens

Shalom Center of Interfaith Network of Kenosha County, Inc.

Gift Cards for food and/or stores ($5, $10, $20, $25); Gas cards (value of $10, $20, $25); Hats, gloves, scarves; Diapers size 4, 5, 6; Diaper wipes; Hand and/or Feet warmers; Earbuds; Male and Female Hygiene items; coffee, creamer, and sugar; Prayers for all those who are homeless and hungry

The Sharing Center

Spanish and Arabic-speaking volunteers; Rice (brown, white and jasmine); Canned hams; Baked beans; Gravy & Stuffing; Hot & Cold Cereal; Christmas Cards; Underwear sizes 5T-14/16; New/gently used books in Spanish (child and adult); New/gently used board games; New/gently used pajamas/sleep pants sizes 5T-14/16, and adult small-2XL; New/gently used child and adult warm gloves; $5-$10 gas cards; Monetary donations to continue our lives-saving work

Society’s Assets, Inc.

Our wishes this year are for household items for clients in the Transitioning to a Stable Home Program for when they return to a home in the community from a nursing home or other facility.

Small Appliances: New microwaves; new vacuum cleaners; Cleaning supplies including dish soap, laundry detergent, multipurpose spray cleaner, laundry baskets, trash cans; Paper products including toilet paper, paper towels, facial tissues; Bath Supplies including towels, shower curtains and rings; Bedding including blankets and sheets (twin and full) and pillows; Gift cards in any amount from Target or Walmart

Grace Welcome Center

Phone 262-654-9143

Warm items: Men’s thermal long underwear size L&XL; Men’s ski gloves L&XL; Feet and Hand warmers; Men’s warm boots size 9-13; Sleeping bags for zero degrees; Backpacks

Hygiene items: Toothpaste, Shampoo, Body wash, Women’s personal hygiene items including pads; Men’s deodorant

Food items: Jelly, Spaghetti sauce, Mayonaise, Can Tuna and Chicken, Hamburger Helper, Soup, Macaroni & cheese, Side dishes (rise, pasta, potato)

Monetary Donations can be made at the welcome cener website at GraceWelcomeCenter.org. A check can be mailed to Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., Kenosha, WI 53140; For cash donations people can visit: https://gracewelcomecenter.org/donate/. For questions about donations people should reach out to Grace Welcome Center Pantry Director Denise Russell at DRussell.GraceWelcomeCenter@gmail.com.

Hours of drop off are: Mondays 9 a.m. to noon; Tuesdays 9 a.m. to noon & 3 to 5:30 p.m.; Wednesdays 9 a.m.to 2 p.m.; Thursdays & Fridays 7 a.m.to 2 p.m.

