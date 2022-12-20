Your chance to help: Kenosha News presents 2022 wish lists of community organizations

The Belke family also has a lights-and-music show at 780 101st St. in Pleasant Prairie.

Randy Batassa has a one-hour lights-and-music show at his home in Trevor, 24712 1118th St. Family helped him get his massive display up and lit this year after several years without one.

The wild and crazy Territo family lights-and-music show is at 7410 155th Court in the Strawberry Creek subdivision.

The house next to the Territo family lights-and-music show, 7410 155th Court, doesn't even try to compete.

Mickey Mouse waves to passers-by from the front yard at 3916 16th Ave.

Soldiers line up in a huge yard filled with blow molds in the 2600 block of 104th Street.

A huge yard filled with blow molds lights up the 2600 block of 104th Street in Pleasant Prairie.

This Minion is "stuck on Christmas" at 29th Avenue and 78th Street.

This "joy" sign shines on Second Avenue, across from Southport Park, just south of 75th Street.

“Joy” is spelled out in this front yard on 79th Street and 25th Avenue, with shadows magnifying the effect.

The Grinch climbs a window in HarborPark, across from the city's official holiday tree.

It's a green Christmas every year for this frog at 10801 64th St.

The City of Kenosha's tree stands behind the Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.

10815 64th St. is all lit up for the holidays.

This angel on Christmas Lane, the 6000-6200 blocks of 68th Street, wishes everyone a merry Christmas.

There's "joy" on the corner of 96th Avenue and 71st Street.

The "Christmas Vacation" van has parked in white Caps, at 96th Avenue and 71st Street.

These adorable gnomes, fashioned from evergreens, are at 23rd Street and 19th Avenue.

Lights at 28th street and the cul-de-sac at 29th place in the Walnut Grove subdivision

This Peanuts Nativity scene is in White Caps, at 94th Avenue and 71st Street.

This bright yard is at 9437 70th St. in the White Caps subdivision.

IN PHOTOS: 2020 Holiday lights brighten Kenosha County nights

You know what’s great about holiday lights? Driving (and walking) around to enjoy the nightly show is FREE and it’s perfect for these socially distancing times.

This year, more than ever, Kenosha County residents have been busy stringing up lights and putting Santa and his reindeer up on the rooftop as we celebrate the Christmas season while also battling a global pandemic.

Though much of the usual holiday cheer has been canceled this year, we encourage you to get out and enjoy the show!

Here is a just a sampling of this year’s holiday lights.