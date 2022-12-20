Your chance to help: Kenosha News presents 2022 wish lists of community organizations

Editor’s note: With the holiday season well underway, we supply our readers with an updated list of items needed by local agencies that support out community.
The holidays are a time for giving.
As we have done in previous years, the Kenosha News has requested “wish lists” from local agencies that support our community so our readers will have an opportunity to extend their gift giving to include these fine organizations.
The needs are great, and many of the organizations are seeking specific items.
But what helps most of all are monetary donations. So while you’re shopping for specific items, don’t forget that a check or gift card can go a long way to helping these organizations.
So, if you have the means, open your heart and your wallet to make their holidays a little brighter.
If you intend to drop off your donations, call first for hours.
1HOPE
Phone 262-515-3720; PO Box 1513, Kenosha, WI 53141
Monetary donations
Gift cards
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine & Kenosha Counties
Phone 262-637-7625; 1330 52nd St, Suite 202, Kenosha, WI 53140
Gas cards for our Bigs when transporting their Littles
Restaurant gift cards for our Bigs to enjoy a meal with their Littles
Target & Walmart gift cards for various youth needs
Amazon gift card for an office side table
Postage Stamps for program needs and office mailings
1 Chromebook for families without access to use in office to complete their training
Monetary donations
Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha
Phone 262-654-6200; 1330 52nd St., Kenosha, WI 53140
Cooking utensils for our cooking classes including but not limited to: Griddles, Hot plates, Single burners, Utensils, Hand mixers, Skillets
Hair styling tools for our cosmetology classes: Mannequin heads, Hair styling tools
Art supplies
Children-sized coats
Xbox games and controllers
Hats, gloves and scarves (for children and youth)
Hoodies
Beanie hats
Sweaters
Socks
Make up/cosmetics
iPhone chargers, including type c chargers and portable chargers
Air pods
Gift cards: Visa, Amazon, Food
Snacks (like Takis) and candy
Bradford swag (shirts/hoodies/shorts/etc.) S – L
CUSH — Congregations United to Serve Humanity
Phone 262-358-6449; 6050 8th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143
Bluetooth speaker with microphone
Zoom for a Year
Mobile Hot Spot
5 reflective vests
Post-It Flip Chart pads
ELCA Outreach Center
Phone 262-652-5545; 6218 26th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143
Feminine hygiene products
Warm hats, gloves and mittens
School Supplies
Copier paper
Personal Care items (deodorant, shampoo, soap, razors, shaving cream, toothpaste/toothbrushes)
Prayers for all those who are homeless and hungry.
Grace Welcome Center
Phone 262-654-9143; 2006 60th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53140
Warm Items:
Men’s Thermal Long Underwear L – XXL
Men’s Jeans 32, 33, 34, 36
Men’s Hoodies L – XXL
Women’s Jeans 12 & 14
Men’s Ski Gloves L – XXL
Men’s Warm Boots 9-13
Large Backpacks
Sleeping bags zero degrees
Shower Program Items:
Men’s Underwear L & XL
Women’s Underwear 7 & 8
Men’s T-shirts L – XXL
Men’s Deodorant
Women’s Hygiene Pads
Toothpaste
Shampoo & Conditioner
Body Wash
Food Items:
Jelly
Spaghetti Sauce
Mayonnaise
Beef Stew
Can Tuna
Can Chicken
Hamburger Helper
Soup
Macaroni and Cheese
Side Dishes (rice, pasta, potato)
Monetary Donations
Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha
Phone 262-925-0360; 6203 28th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143
Construction tools and materials:
Foldable ladders
Mobile scaffolding for 8-foot ceilings
Extension cords: 12 gauge
(4) Construction lights: Milwaukee Tool battery powered
(2) Sawzalls: Milwaukee Tool M18
Compound Miter Saw: Milwaukee Tool
Nailer: Milwaukee Tool (18 volt)
7¼ circular saw blades
Misc Sawzall blades
(4) Construction slap staplers
(4) Single basement utility tubs
(1) 80 lb flooring roller
(8) Utility storage bins (black with yellow lid)
Painting supplies: rollers, brushes, pans, drop cloths, etc.
Safety equipment: gloves, safety glasses, etc.
Contractor garbage bags
Common office supplies:
Cleaning supplies, paper towels, paper clips, staples, printer paper, etc.
Prepackaged snacks and bottled water (for volunteers)
Other items:
Menards Gift Cards or unused Menards rebates (to purchase building materials/supplies)
Lowe’s Gift Cards (to purchase building materials/supplies)
Monetary donations are always appreciated.
Hospice Alliance
Phone 262-652-4482; 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158
CD Players both table top and Walkman style
Men’s Electric Razors x 2
Dust Buster type handheld vacuum x 2
Rubbermaid 2 or 3 shelf cart x 2
Connections program items:
Scrabble
Five Second Rule
Hot Potato (potato toss game)
Pictionary Junior
Dust Buster type handheld vacuum
Gift Cards to Joanne’s Fabrics or Hobby Lobby for craft/activity items
Kenosha Area Family & Aging Services Inc.
Phone 262-658-3508; 7730 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI 53143
Gas Cards for Drivers
Canes, walkers (for elderly with need)
Toys for Family Service Toy Drive December 15th
Office Furniture (can be gently used) chairs, etc.
Kenosha County Food Bank
Phone 262-995-8318
Financial donations: https://www.kenoshacountyfoodbank.org/
Physical drop off: Donors can drop off on behalf of KCFB at a food bank pantry of convenience:
Grace Welcome Center: 2006 60th Avenue, Kenosha
The Salvation Army of Kenosha County: 3116 75th Street, Kenosha
Shalom Center: 4314 39th Avenue, Kenosha
Sharing Center: 25700 Wilmot Road, Trevor
Items needed:
Canned fruit packed in juice
Canned tuna in water
Canned chicken
Canned salmon
Peanut butter
Low sodium soups w/meat and vegetables
Whole grain cereals
Whole grain pasta
Brown rice
Low sodium canned vegetables
Kenosha County Veterans Services
Phone 262-605-6690, 8600 Sheridan Road, Suite 700, Kenosha, WI 53143
Gas cards ($25 increments) for veterans to attend their medical appointments
Kenosha Human Development Services
Phone 262-764-8555; 3536 52nd St., Kenosha, WI 53144
Bookshelves and Books for ages 10-17
Kindle Paperwhite e-readers (4 preferred)
Two Office Chairs
DVD movies appropriate for ages 10-17
New board games, card games, and puzzles appropriate for ages 10-17
Cinch Sack Back Packs
Winter hats, gloves, and boots for youth and adults
Warm clothes for youth and adults
Passenger vans
Mattress covers: hypoallergenic, plastic and padded covers with bed bug protection, if possible
Four of each of the following:
Full-sized mattresses
Full-sized box springs
Full-sized bed frames
Small dressers
Small end tables
Small lamps
Life Choices
Phone 262-763-4871; 324 N. Pine St., Burlington, WI 53105
3 brand new car seats
Baby Formula (Gentle Ease)
Diapers for Newborns, and sizes 4, 5 and 6.
Baby wipes
Winter Clothing for children (long sleeved shirts and pants for boys), ages 6 months – 4T
Hooded sweatshirts (primarily for boys), ages 6 months – 4T
Baby Tylenol
Teething aides/products
Safe Families for Children Wisconsin
Phone 262-725-5199, PO Box 213, Elkhorn, WI 53121
Walmart gift cards for families
Postage stamps
Printing of pens with Safe Families logo
Printing of marketing materials
15-gallon latching storage totes (10)
Small laser printer
Monthly donors
Shalom Center
Phone 262-658-1713; 4314 39th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53144
Baby bath soap
Baby lotion
Combs/Brushes
Gas cards (increments of $10, $15, $20)
Gift cards (increments of $10, $15, $20)
Deodorant for both men and women
Hair conditioner
Bar soap
Men’s grey or black T-shirts (M — XXL)
Sweatpants for both men and women (M — XXL)
Scrub bottoms of all sizes
Nail clipper sets
Washcloths & Towels
Baby bottles/Sippy or Infant cups
Heavy-duty scarves, hats and gloves
Batteries (A, AA, AAA)
Q-tips
Toilet paper
Laundry detergent (prefer pods)
Antibiotic ointment
Foot powder
Non-Perishable items
Society’s Assets
Phone 262-657-3999; 5455 Sheridan Road #101, Kenosha, WI 53140
Bath towels, washcloths, shower curtains and rings
Dishwashing soap and laundry soap
Small Appliances (new), such as microwaves and vacuum cleaners
Gift cards in any amount from Walmart or Target
The Sharing Center
Phone 262-298-5535; 25700 Wilmot Road; Trevor, WI 53179
Soups & Stews
PB&J
Dry beans (pinto & navy)
Flour & Sugar
Baked Beans
Stuffing
Gravy
Fresh sweet potatoes, potatoes and onions
Warm, weatherproof winter gloves for children and adults
Gently used or new sheets, towels and blankets
Adult warm winter clothing sizes XL-5XL
Gas cards for BP or Kwik Trip
United Way of Kenosha County
Phone 262-658-4104; 5500 6th Ave Suite 210, Kenosha, WI 53140
K-3 reading level books
Back packs
Composition notebooks
Erasable pens
pens
Stickers for kids
Snacks
napkins
K-cups
Cleaning wipes
Legal pads
Wesley United Methodist Church
Phone: 262-654-8122; 4600 60th St., Kenosha, WI 53144
For the church’s Christmas ministries for Curtis Strange:
Snowpants size 4-adult small both boys and girls
Hats and mittens for children small to adult small
Snow boots size children 11-5
Underwear sizes 4-10 in both boys and girls
Sweatpants or stretchy pants sizes 4-10 both boys and girls
Socks for children small and medium size boy and girl
Deodorant
Healthy snacks for children such as fruit cups, applesauce, crackers, granola bars non- perishable.
Westosha Senior Community Center
Phone 262-891-3436; 19200 93rd St., Bristol, WI 53104
Office supplies:
8 ½ x 11 Copier/Printer Paper
Card stock- variety of colors
Paper towels
Toilet paper- regular rolls
Fine point black Sharpie pens
Postage stamps
Weekday subscription to Kenosha News
2.5’ x 3’ Dry erase board for wall mount
3’ x 4’ Dry erase board for wall mount
2.5’ x 3’ Free-standing dry erase board
Battery tester
Wall mount putty
Assorted Command Strip hooks
Avery Item 5472 round stickers
Ink for Epson ET-3700 series printer, CMY & K
5 Clear plastic storage bins
Building/maintenance:
Cloth kitchen towels
Toilet bowl cleaner
Glass cleaner
Magic Erase cleaning pads
Comet-style cleanser
Disinfecting wipes
Black duct tape
Swiffer 360 Dusters Extender Kit (Telescopic hinged Swiffer duster)
30” x 15’ vinyl-backed charcoal rug
Snow melt
Floor buffing machine
Healing Garden/Market:
High quality topsoil with compost
Worm castings
Garden gloves, all sizes
Sharpening files
2 New pruners
2 New loppers
2 Large new wheelbarrows
2 Wheeled garden seats
Erasable/reusable price tags
T-shirt-style Thank You bags
Mesh potato bags
Women and Children’s Horizons
Phone 262-656 3500; 2525 63rd St.,
Kenosha, WI 53143
Call to adopt a family from our agency to provide them holiday presents
