Your chance to help: Kenosha News presents 2022 wish lists of community organizations

The holidays are a time for giving.

As we have done in previous years, the Kenosha News has requested “wish lists” from local agencies that support our community so our readers will have an opportunity to extend their gift giving to include these fine organizations.

The needs are great, and many of the organizations are seeking specific items.

But what helps most of all are monetary donations. So while you’re shopping for specific items, don’t forget that a check or gift card can go a long way to helping these organizations.

So, if you have the means, open your heart and your wallet to make their holidays a little brighter.

If you intend to drop off your donations, call first for hours.

1HOPE

Phone 262-515-3720; PO Box 1513, Kenosha, WI 53141

Monetary donations

Gift cards

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine & Kenosha Counties

Phone 262-637-7625; 1330 52nd St, Suite 202, Kenosha, WI 53140

Gas cards for our Bigs when transporting their Littles

Restaurant gift cards for our Bigs to enjoy a meal with their Littles

Target & Walmart gift cards for various youth needs

Amazon gift card for an office side table

Postage Stamps for program needs and office mailings

1 Chromebook for families without access to use in office to complete their training

Monetary donations

Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha

Phone 262-654-6200; 1330 52nd St., Kenosha, WI 53140

Cooking utensils for our cooking classes including but not limited to: Griddles, Hot plates, Single burners, Utensils, Hand mixers, Skillets

Hair styling tools for our cosmetology classes: Mannequin heads, Hair styling tools

Art supplies

Children-sized coats

Xbox games and controllers

Hats, gloves and scarves (for children and youth)

Hoodies

Beanie hats

Sweaters

Socks

Make up/cosmetics

iPhone chargers, including type c chargers and portable chargers

Air pods

Gift cards: Visa, Amazon, Food

Snacks (like Takis) and candy

Bradford swag (shirts/hoodies/shorts/etc.) S – L

CUSH—Congregations United to Serve Humanity

Phone 262-358-6449; 6050 8th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143

Bluetooth speaker with microphone

Zoom for a Year

Mobile Hot Spot

5 reflective vests

Post-It Flip Chart pads

ELCA Outreach Center

Phone 262-652-5545; 6218 26th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143

Feminine hygiene products

Warm hats, gloves and mittens

School Supplies

Copier paper

Personal Care items (deodorant, shampoo, soap, razors, shaving cream, toothpaste/toothbrushes)

Prayers for all those who are homeless and hungry.

Grace Welcome Center

Phone 262-654-9143; 2006 60th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53140

Warm Items:

Men’s Thermal Long Underwear L – XXL

Men’s Jeans 32, 33, 34, 36

Men’s Hoodies L – XXL

Women’s Jeans 12 & 14

Men’s Ski Gloves L – XXL

Men’s Warm Boots 9-13

Large Backpacks

Sleeping bags zero degrees

Shower Program Items:

Men’s Underwear L & XL

Women’s Underwear 7 & 8

Men’s T-shirts L – XXL

Men’s Deodorant

Women’s Hygiene Pads

Toothpaste

Shampoo & Conditioner

Body Wash

Food Items:

Jelly

Spaghetti Sauce

Mayonnaise

Beef Stew

Can Tuna

Can Chicken

Hamburger Helper

Soup

Macaroni and Cheese

Side Dishes (rice, pasta, potato)

Monetary Donations

Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha

Phone 262-925-0360; 6203 28th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143

Construction tools and materials:

Foldable ladders

Mobile scaffolding for 8-foot ceilings

Extension cords: 12 gauge

(4) Construction lights: Milwaukee Tool battery powered

(2) Sawzalls: Milwaukee Tool M18

Compound Miter Saw: Milwaukee Tool

Nailer: Milwaukee Tool (18 volt)

7¼ circular saw blades

Misc Sawzall blades

(4) Construction slap staplers

(4) Single basement utility tubs

(1) 80 lb flooring roller

(8) Utility storage bins (black with yellow lid)

Painting supplies: rollers, brushes, pans, drop cloths, etc.

Safety equipment: gloves, safety glasses, etc.

Contractor garbage bags

Common office supplies:

Cleaning supplies, paper towels, paper clips, staples, printer paper, etc.

Prepackaged snacks and bottled water (for volunteers)

Other items:

Menards Gift Cards or unused Menards rebates (to purchase building materials/supplies)

Lowe’s Gift Cards (to purchase building materials/supplies)

Monetary donations are always appreciated.

Hospice Alliance

Phone 262-652-4482; 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158

CD Players both table top and Walkman style

Men’s Electric Razors x 2

Dust Buster type handheld vacuum x 2

Rubbermaid 2 or 3 shelf cart x 2

Connections program items:

Scrabble

Five Second Rule

Hot Potato (potato toss game)

Pictionary Junior

Dust Buster type handheld vacuum

Gift Cards to Joanne’s Fabrics or Hobby Lobby for craft/activity items

Kenosha Area Family & Aging Services Inc.

Phone 262-658-3508; 7730 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI 53143

Gas Cards for Drivers

Canes, walkers (for elderly with need)

Toys for Family Service Toy Drive December 15th

Office Furniture (can be gently used) chairs, etc.

Kenosha County Veterans Services

Phone 262-605-6690, 8600 Sheridan Road, Suite 700, Kenosha, WI 53143

Gas cards ($25 increments) for veterans to attend their medical appointments

Kenosha Human Development Services

Phone 262-764-8555; 3536 52nd St., Kenosha, WI 53144

Bookshelves and Books for ages 10-17

Kindle Paperwhite e-readers (4 preferred)

Two Office Chairs

DVD movies appropriate for ages 10-17

New board games, card games, and puzzles appropriate for ages 10-17

Cinch Sack Back Packs

Winter hats, gloves, and boots for youth and adults

Warm clothes for youth and adults

Passenger vans

Mattress covers: hypoallergenic, plastic and padded covers with bed bug protection, if possible

Four of each of the following:

Full-sized mattresses

Full-sized box springs

Full-sized bed frames

Small dressers

Small end tables

Small lamps

Life Choices

Phone 262-763-4871; 324 N. Pine St., Burlington, WI 53105

3 brand new car seats

Baby Formula (Gentle Ease)

Diapers for Newborns, and sizes 4, 5 and 6.

Baby wipes

Winter Clothing for children (long sleeved shirts and pants for boys), ages 6 months – 4T

Hooded sweatshirts (primarily for boys), ages 6 months – 4T

Baby Tylenol

Teething aides/products

Safe Families for Children Wisconsin

Phone 262-725-5199, PO Box 213, Elkhorn, WI 53121

Walmart gift cards for families

Postage stamps

Printing of pens with Safe Families logo

Printing of marketing materials

15-gallon latching storage totes (10)

Small laser printer

Monthly donors

Shalom Center

Phone 262-658-1713; 4314 39th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53144

Baby bath soap

Baby lotion

Combs/Brushes

Gas cards (increments of $10, $15, $20)

Gift cards (increments of $10, $15, $20)

Deodorant for both men and women

Hair conditioner

Bar soap

Men’s grey or black T-shirts (M — XXL)

Sweatpants for both men and women (M — XXL)

Scrub bottoms of all sizes

Nail clipper sets

Washcloths & Towels

Baby bottles/Sippy or Infant cups

Heavy-duty scarves, hats and gloves

Batteries (A, AA, AAA)

Q-tips

Toilet paper

Laundry detergent (prefer pods)

Antibiotic ointment

Foot powder

Non-Perishable items

Society’s Assets

Phone 262-657-3999; 5455 Sheridan Road #101, Kenosha, WI 53140

Bath towels, washcloths, shower curtains and rings

Dishwashing soap and laundry soap

Small Appliances (new), such as microwaves and vacuum cleaners

Gift cards in any amount from Walmart or Target

The Sharing Center

Phone 262-298-5535; 25700 Wilmot Road; Trevor, WI 53179

Soups & Stews

PB&J

Dry beans (pinto & navy)

Flour & Sugar

Baked Beans

Stuffing

Gravy

Fresh sweet potatoes, potatoes and onions

Warm, weatherproof winter gloves for children and adults

Gently used or new sheets, towels and blankets

Adult warm winter clothing sizes XL-5XL

Gas cards for BP or Kwik Trip

United Way of Kenosha County

Phone 262-658-4104; 5500 6th Ave Suite 210, Kenosha, WI 53140

K-3 reading level books

Back packs

Composition notebooks

Erasable pens

pens

Stickers for kids

Snacks

napkins

K-cups

Cleaning wipes

Legal pads

Wesley United Methodist Church

Phone: 262-654-8122; 4600 60th St., Kenosha, WI 53144

For the church’s Christmas ministries for Curtis Strange:

Snowpants size 4-adult small both boys and girls

Hats and mittens for children small to adult small

Snow boots size children 11-5

Underwear sizes 4-10 in both boys and girls

Sweatpants or stretchy pants sizes 4-10 both boys and girls

Socks for children small and medium size boy and girl

Deodorant

Healthy snacks for children such as fruit cups, applesauce, crackers, granola bars non- perishable.

Westosha Senior Community Center

Phone 262-891-3436; 19200 93rd St., Bristol, WI 53104

Office supplies:

8 ½ x 11 Copier/Printer Paper

Card stock- variety of colors

Paper towels

Toilet paper- regular rolls

Fine point black Sharpie pens

Postage stamps

Weekday subscription to Kenosha News

2.5’ x 3’ Dry erase board for wall mount

3’ x 4’ Dry erase board for wall mount

2.5’ x 3’ Free-standing dry erase board

Battery tester

Wall mount putty

Assorted Command Strip hooks

Avery Item 5472 round stickers

Ink for Epson ET-3700 series printer, CMY & K

5 Clear plastic storage bins

Building/maintenance:

Cloth kitchen towels

Toilet bowl cleaner

Glass cleaner

Magic Erase cleaning pads

Comet-style cleanser

Disinfecting wipes

Black duct tape

Swiffer 360 Dusters Extender Kit (Telescopic hinged Swiffer duster)

30” x 15’ vinyl-backed charcoal rug

Snow melt

Floor buffing machine

Healing Garden/Market:

High quality topsoil with compost

Worm castings

Garden gloves, all sizes

Sharpening files

2 New pruners

2 New loppers

2 Large new wheelbarrows

2 Wheeled garden seats

Erasable/reusable price tags

T-shirt-style Thank You bags

Mesh potato bags

Women and Children’s Horizons

Phone 262-656 3500; 2525 63rd St., Kenosha, WI 53143

Call to adopt a family from our agency to provide them holiday presents