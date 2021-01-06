Your sledding guide to Kenosha County

Getting there: Bong is located on Highway 142, with the entrance about a mile west of Highway 75. To find the sledding hill, turn left at the visitors center. The hill is about a mile down the road and is marked by a railing and a few steps to the top.

Parking: Available in a lot down the road.

Warning: While sledding is technically a free sport, you do need a state park vehicle admission sticker to get into Bong. If you’re just looking for a place to go sledding, it’s probably not worth it unless you have an annual pass. The 2021 state park stickers are now on sale. Call 262-878-5601 for more information.

WEST SIDE PARK, at Spiegelhoff and Musial roads in Twin Lakes.

Features: This is a small hill, with a fairly steep slope.

Hazards: There are trees on each side of the hill.

Best feature: It’s a quick ride down and a fast walk back to the top.