Youth As Resources grants fund youth-led projects

The Kenosha County Youth As Resources grant program recently awarded its final round of grants for the 2019-20 school year, bringing the total amount awarded to fund 11 youth service project to $4,700.

YAR is a program of Kenosha County University of Wisconsin-Extension in partnership with the United Way of Kenosha County that encourages youth to develop educational and community service projects. Youth groups may apply for grants of up to $500 to help purchase project supplies.

“The Youth As Resources program is so impactful because it promotes the direct involvement of youth in our community as productive workers, change agents, and as advocates for themselves and others throughout the community,” Tara Panasewicz, CEO of United Way of Kenosha County, said of the program.

“When our local youth are empowered through this program, they understand the importance of education and the role they play in their communities which leads to increased employability and a healthier community.”

The YAR Board of Directors is made up of nine youth (grades 9-12) and three adults throughout Kenosha County. Youth members of the board develop leadership and professional skills with guidance from the adult members. The board is responsible for reviewing the applications and selecting the recipients.