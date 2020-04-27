Youth As Resources grants fund youth-led projects

The Kenosha County Youth As Resources grant program recently awarded its final round of grants for the 2019-20 school year, bringing the total amount awarded to fund 11 youth service project to $4,700.
YAR is a program of Kenosha County University of Wisconsin-Extension in partnership with the United Way of Kenosha County that encourages youth to develop educational and community service projects. Youth groups may apply for grants of up to $500 to help purchase project supplies.
“The Youth As Resources program is so impactful because it promotes the direct involvement of youth in our community as productive workers, change agents, and as advocates for themselves and others throughout the community,” Tara Panasewicz, CEO of United Way of Kenosha County, said of the program.
“When our local youth are empowered through this program, they understand the importance of education and the role they play in their communities which leads to increased employability and a healthier community.”
The YAR Board of Directors is made up of nine youth (grades 9-12) and three adults throughout Kenosha County. Youth members of the board develop leadership and professional skills with guidance from the adult members. The board is responsible for reviewing the applications and selecting the recipients.
Grant applicants give a three-minute presentation about their proposed project. Once the project is finished, they complete a summary report and project book to share with the board.
The YAR grant timeline runs from September through May. The following projects were awarded grants through the 2019-20 program:
October
Kenosha Montessori School “Plant Kindness”
Bristol Challenge 4-H “Blankets for the Sharing Center”
November
Bose Elementary School “Happy Hats” project to make hand knit hats, scarves and hand warmers for those in need.
Bristol Strives 4-H Club “Blessings In A Bag” which contained nutritious food and snacks for school-aged children.
Washington Middle School “Zones of Regulation” project to help middle-school students improve self-regulation.
February
Shalom Center “Pavilion” grant
April
Kenosha County Parks Pike River Trail project to create color-coded trail marking signs
Prairie Lane Elementary “Giving Garden” project during which Harborside and Prairie Lane students will research plants, plan, plant, and harvest gardens. Produce from the school garden will be donated to the Shalom Center.
Boys & Girls Club “Teen Vision Service Learning Project” to distribute books and snacks to families with at-risk and disadvantaged youth in the Frank elementary Neighborhood Project.
KUSD Indian Trail “The Pink Project” to purchase feminine products for students in low income families to be available for students to request from staff as needed.
Victorious Women Magazine “Young Authors Project” to address the summer reading gap by creating a safe outlet for youth to express themselves through literacy and arts through youth-led group activities, literary sessions and distribution of free books.
There are opportunities to join the Youth As Resources board for the 2020-2021 year. Any Kenosha County students who will be in grades 9-12 during the 2020-2021 school year who is interested in learning leadership skills, meeting new friends, and helping the community are encouraged to submit an application.
Applications can be found at https://kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/files/2010/06/YAR-Board-Member-Application3.pdf.
ITED GRADUATION
BRADFORD GRADS
BRADFORD GRADS
BRADFORD GRADS
BRADFORD GRADS
STJ GRADUATION
STJ GRADUATION
STJ GRADUATION
STJ GRADUATION
STJ GRADUATION
STJ GRADUATION
STJ GRADUATION
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
INDIAN TRAIL GRADS
REUTHER GRADS
REUTHER GRADS
REUTHER GRADS
CHRISTIAN LIFE GRADS
CHRISTIAN LIFE GRADS
CHRISTIAN LIFE GRADS
TREMPER GRADS
TREMPER GRADS
TREMPER GRADS
Chrsitian Life grad.jpg
LAKEVIEW GRADUATION
LAKEVIEW GRADUATION
LAKEVIEW GRADUATION
LAKEVIEW GRADUATION
LAKEVIEW GRADUATION
SHORELAND GRADS
SHORELAND GRADS
SHORELAND GRADS
ESCHOOL GRADUATION
ESCHOOL GRADUATION
ESCHOOL GRADUATION
ESCHOOL GRADUATION
ESCHOOL GRADUATION
ESCHOOL GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
ITED GRADUATION
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.